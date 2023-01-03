ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts advise on how to stay committed to your New Year's resolutions

By Wendi Lane
 2 days ago
Along with the New Year comes new resolutions and goals. But experts say more than half of New Year's resolutions fail. However, yours don’t have to.

Whether it’s working out more, making healthier choices, or reading more books, staying committed isn't always easy.

Experts said the top New Year’s goals are almost always to exercise more and lose weight.

"On January 1st, everybody rushes into the gym to set their goals and achieve things," said John Hunter owner of Suncoast Fitness in downtown St. Pete.

Hunter has been with the locally-owned gym for 23 years. A few years ago, he tracked the January rush.

"We signed up 300 people in one month and from Jan. 1 until the end of the year. Guess how many people out of those finished the year doing at least twice a week. There were only 10," said Hunter.

It’s a common trend at fitness centers nationwide. Most memberships drop by 50 percent by the end of January.

Suncoast Fitness hopes people will be motivated to keep their goals at their unique gym, focusing on faith, family, and fitness, and the fact that you can work out in an old bank vault.

I spoke with Inherent Strength owner, licensed counselor, and life coach Victoria Clark who agrees that making a plan is important when it comes to goals.

"Often with a goal, we’ll say we want to eat less or workout more or eat healthier, that’s not a goal, that's a statement, it isn’t a goal until we make a plan for it," said Clark.

Clark says our goals should be S.M.A.R.T. which is an acronym.

S - Specific - make your resolution absolutely clear.

M - Measurable - to see your progress.

A - Achievable - make sure it's realistic.

R - Relevant - it matters to you.

T - Time-bound - making time to achieve the goal.

"Really think about what makes you happy, what you value, and use the SMART acronym, you’re not only going to reach your goals but you’re going to enjoy doing it," said Clark.

And Hunter said to remember that it's OK to mess up. Just don’t give up.

"Take baby steps, if you need baby steps, take baby steps. It's the commitment of saying, I’m going to do this, I don’t care what it takes, I’m worth it," said Hunter.

