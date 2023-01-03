Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety after collapse on the field
The NFL world — and beyond — continues to send prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During the first quarter of Monday’s Week 17 game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling receiver Tee Higgins. After an ambulance came on...
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
KHOU
What is Commotio Cordis? Doctor describes what could be a traumatic injury to Damar Hamlin, CNN reports
HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field after a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a statement, the Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a hit. CPR was administered on the field to restore...
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field
UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
Damar Hamlin GoFundMe: Texans donate more than $10K as fundraiser hits $6M
HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovery move in a "positive direction" over the last two days, after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday, according to a family representative. Now his fundraiser continues to do the same as the Houston Texans joined a host of celebrities, athletes...
atozsports.com
Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
FOX2now.com
Blair's Social Second: How should the NFL handle rescheduling the Bengals vs. Bills game in a respectable and sensitive manner?
How should the NFL handle rescheduling the Bengals vs. Bills game in a respectable and sensitive manner?. Blair’s Social Second: How should the NFL handle …. How should the NFL handle rescheduling the Bengals vs. Bills game in a respectable and sensitive manner?. Cinder House sommeliers working their way...
KHOU
Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement' according to Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, the Bills posted on social media that Damar Hamlin is doing better. In a tweet, the Bills said "Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours." They reported that he is still critically ill, but he has "demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact."
KHOU
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Bills Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Game Has Officially Been Suspended
An absolutely awful scene struck Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin suffered a scary injury following a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care while Bills teammates prep to take on New England on Sunday
On Wednesday morning, the Bills tweeted that club officials will 'hold meetings and a walk through' with players and staff, though the team will not face the media until at least Thursday.
KHOU
Current and former Houston Texans' players show support for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin
HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the team's game against Cincinnati. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the NFL. As Hamlin was down on the field, the stadium went silent. Players consoled each other and prayed...
Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
