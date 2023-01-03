ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

How rezoning Waites Island makes way for new high-rise on the land

Waites Island is currently a scenic and conservation preserve located in Cherry Grove Beach, S.C. A Horry County Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for this Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. may change that. The meeting will be held at the Horry County Courthouse located at 1301 2nd Ave...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina

Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews control 6-acre brush fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a brush fire near the 1000 block of Gilbert Road Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the blaze is approximately six acres. This incident is under control as of 4:45 p.m. Smoke will likely remain visible in the area for an...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch met Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline. You can track...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Severe weather causes power outages for Grand Strand, Pee Dee customers

HORRY COUNTY , S.C. (WPDE) — After the tornado warning this afternoon, some Horry County Electric, Santee Cooper and Duke Energy customers experienced power outages. Horry County Electric reported nine total outages affecting 4,783 customers. Santee Cooper reported 58 customers affected at approximately 1:50 p.m. There were roughly 85...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeach.com

The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

