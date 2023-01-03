Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach, Charleston rank among top 10 growing US cities, U-Haul study says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — U-Haul ranked the Myrtle Beach area as the No. 7 U.S. Growth City of 2022. People arriving in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach area in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 1% over 2021 while departures fell 1%, according to the company's study. Do-it-yourself...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Barefoot Swing Bridge reduces traffic to one lane for annual maintenance in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Annual maintenance on the Barefoot Swing Bridge in North Myrtle Beach will begin this week, according to the city. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, and the work will take about six weeks to finish, the city said. Drivers should prepare for the possibility of traffic delays.
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop searching for new location in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular ice cream shop in Georgetown County is searching for a new home along the Inlet. Twisters Soft Serve has served the Murrells Inlet community for 13 years, but the business did not get its ground lease renewed for 2023, according to the shop’s Facebook page. The ice cream […]
White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
kiss951.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
myrtlebeachsc.com
How rezoning Waites Island makes way for new high-rise on the land
Waites Island is currently a scenic and conservation preserve located in Cherry Grove Beach, S.C. A Horry County Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for this Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. may change that. The meeting will be held at the Horry County Courthouse located at 1301 2nd Ave...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina
Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
wpde.com
City of Conway considers implementing 'social zones' to allow open alcohol consumption
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway City Council had its first meeting and workshop of the new year on Tuesday night. They discussed the possibility of bringing in a new amenity to the city that would allow people to legally carry and consume alcohol in "social zones". Conway Police Chief...
wpde.com
Crews control 6-acre brush fire near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a brush fire near the 1000 block of Gilbert Road Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the blaze is approximately six acres. This incident is under control as of 4:45 p.m. Smoke will likely remain visible in the area for an...
wpde.com
8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch met Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline. You can track...
WMBF
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
WMBF
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A smelly build-up is frustrating several Horry County neighbors, all waiting for their trash to be picked up by a private company. Dozens of people who live all the way from Longs to North Myrtle Beach depend on GG&G Garbage Services, but customers told WMBF News the private trash service has not been consistent.
Mother of Brittanee Drexel files civil lawsuit against Raymond Moody
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of Brittanee Drexel has filed a civil lawsuit against the man who admitted to kidnapping and killing her daughter while the teenager was visiting Myrtle Beach on spring break with friends back in April 2009. Dawn Pleckan, the natural mother of Brittanee Drexel, was the custodial parent at the […]
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
wpde.com
Severe weather causes power outages for Grand Strand, Pee Dee customers
HORRY COUNTY , S.C. (WPDE) — After the tornado warning this afternoon, some Horry County Electric, Santee Cooper and Duke Energy customers experienced power outages. Horry County Electric reported nine total outages affecting 4,783 customers. Santee Cooper reported 58 customers affected at approximately 1:50 p.m. There were roughly 85...
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
Comments / 0