Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City Announces 2023 Calendar of Events

Fresh off a big celebration for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Ocean City is planning a full calendar of special events for 2023. On Tuesday, the city released a lineup of events for the new year. They follow. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony will kick...
New School Board Members Sworn In, Halliday Named President

Four new Ocean City Board of Education members who defeated the incumbents in the November election were sworn in Wednesday night in a seismic shakeup caused by community backlash against the state’s controversial sex education standards. Catherine Panico, Liz Nicoletti and Robin Shaffer, who ran on a slate, and...
Superintendent Issues Statement on Water Damage at High School

Ocean City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Friedman issued a statement Tuesday, the first day back at school after winter break, about the damage caused by several pipes bursting at the high school on Christmas night. Here is his message:. Good afternoon, Ocean City Families. I hope all of you have...
Donations Sought for Postal Food Drive

Letter carriers in Ocean City, in partnership with the local branch of the U.S. Postal Service, will be collecting food for families in need on Saturday, Jan. 14. Carriers ask that residents collect and bag nonperishable food items, then place them by their mailboxes for pickup on Jan. 14. All...
