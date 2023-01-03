Read full article on original website
Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs
Rescue crews helped save a dog that became stranded after chasing some bighorn sheep up a cliff in Palm Springs. The dog, Talulah, managed to get out of its owner's yard and chased bighorn sheep up to a steep terrain near the Lykken Trail in Oswit Canyon, officials said. Talulah slipped while chasing the sheep The post Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Hike to Cahuilla Peak in Palm Springs Foothills
Day hike leads to noteworthy Cahuilla Peak in foothills of Palm Springs. Day hikers can hike to the top of Cahuilla Peak, one of the most prominent summits in the Santa Rosa foothills, on the Berns Trail. The 5.6-mile trail heads from Araby Cove to the summit. A connector, the...
La Quinta mom fights for inclusivity of son with terminal disability
A La Quinta family is staying hopeful after one of their children was diagnosed with a rare condition known as LMNA-Congenital Muscular Dystrophy, or LMNA-CMD. “We’ve been fighting for his testing for years now and thankfully finally got the official diagnosis on the 18th of November,” said Cassidy Sipe, as she shared details about her The post La Quinta mom fights for inclusivity of son with terminal disability appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
What to Wear for the Desert’s Ritziest Occasions
Nicolas Delgado, owner of The Fine Art of Design. As revelers in other locales hunker down for a long, chilly winter, party animals in Greater Palm Springs celebrate a nightlife scene that’s just heating up. From Palm Springs International Film Festival soirées to glimmering Modernism Week discos, residents and visitors enjoy a packed social calendar that extends well into spring. And every great party, of course, requires a great outfit.
‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused people react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter
The only overnight shelter for the unhoused in Palm Springs will open tonight, and is being met with a range of reactions from people who are homeless and advocates alike. The shelter will be located at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the Palm Springs International Airport. The The post ‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused people react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter appeared first on KESQ.
Charges refiled against suspected Coachella Valley serial burglar
Charges were dismissed but quickly re-filed today against a suspected serial burglar accused of residential break-ins in two Coachella Valley cities. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces the same seven felony charges -- six counts of burglary and one of receiving stolen property. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday afternoon The post Charges refiled against suspected Coachella Valley serial burglar appeared first on KESQ.
Man caught on video tossing dog at Riverside County cellphone tower
A man is being sought after being seen on video abandoning a dog at a cellphone tower in Riverside County last month. The incident occurred in the Winchester area, when the man was seen picking up a dog and “hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire,” according to the Riverside County Department […]
matadornetwork.com
This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel
If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
palmspringslife.com
Coachella Valley Farmers Markets & Street Fairs Have It All
The Street Fair at College of the Desert takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. Fresh air and mountain surrounds transform what can be a dreaded task into an enriching experience. What better way to shop than to enjoy the casual cheer found at the open-air markets that dot the Coachella Valley? With so many alfresco gatherings to choose from, here’s a sampling of the area’s best outdoor shopping opportunities that run the gamut from taking care of your weekly fresh produce needs to more ambitious treasure hunting.
Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs
Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Dirtbike rider collides with large dog, crashes in 29 Palms
A dirtbike rider was transported to the hospital after colliding with a large dog in Twentynine Palms. The rider – an unidentified male – was riding southbound on Wilshire Ave. near Mayfair Dr. when an animal identified by the rider as a coyote, but that eyewitnesses described as a dog, bolted in front of him. The rider was unable to stop the dirt bike in time and hit the dog.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thepalmspringspost.com
In former Stein Mart location, a collection of California-cool crafted goods now waits to be discovered
One step into the vast, open space in the center of the Plaza Del Sol Shopping Center off South Palm Canyon Drive and you can tell one thing immediately: This ain’t no Stein Mart. Gone are the floral print blouses, “tummy control” leggings, and housewares. In their place is...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing
A jet stream-fueled Pacific system will bring rain and mountain snow to the Southland including showers for the Coachella Valley on Thursday (see images for details). Skies clear and air dries-out on Friday, although temperatures remain cool.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
18-year-old makes emergency landing on Route 66 with family aboard, CA officials say
A young pilot made an emergency landing with his family onboard after his single-engine plane lost power in California, multiple news outlets reported. Brock Peters, 18, was flying with his grandmother and two cousins from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal Airport on Jan. 2 when his plane lost power, according to NBC Los Angeles.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
nbcpalmsprings.com
Funeral for Deputy Cordero Set for Friday
(CNS) – Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, are set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside. The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located...
RIVCO first responders monitor Fairview Fire burn scar as storm approaches
As communities across California brace for an incoming winter storm, Riverside County first responders are monitoring wildfire burn scars for the potential of mud and debris flow. In September 2022, the Fairview Fire east of Hemet burned more than 28,000 acres. The fire also killed two people and destroyed some homes and property. After a The post RIVCO first responders monitor Fairview Fire burn scar as storm approaches appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
vvng.com
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
