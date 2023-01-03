ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Bristol Virginia Police Investigating Monday Night Drive By Shooting, No Injuries Reported

Bristol, Virginia Police are seeking the public’s help following a Monday night drive by shooting. Police responded to a house at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive around 730 Monday evening. Several shots were fired from a moving vehicle in the direction of the home and some of those shots hit a parked car, no injuries were reported. We’ve contacted Bristol Virginia Police but have not been contacted back. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as we gather additional information.
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
q95fm.net

Subject In Critical Condition Following Multi-Agency Pursuit

An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. During the afternoon hours of Thursday, 12-29-22, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an ongoing pursuit in Wise Co. that was heading into our county. Sheriff Fleming and all available law enforcement personnel in the county positioned to...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway

A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Minimum wage battle between Virginia and Tennessee

Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — It's the battle between two states: Virginia's minimum wage at $12 an hour. And Tennessee's minimum wage at $7.25 an hour. I'm all about minimum wage increasing and paying people more," said Burger Bar owner Joe Deel. "I just think it has to be relevant to where we're at."
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
993thex.com

Police: Lone gunman takes items from Chilhowie jewelry store

Law enforcement continues to investigate a New Year’s Eve armed robbery at a Southwest Virginia business. Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss’ report said the gunman threatened employees at Goodman Jewelers in the 1200 block of Lee Highway just after 10 a.m. Saturday and then fled the scene in a Honda HR-V with no tags.
CHILHOWIE, VA
wcyb.com

Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy