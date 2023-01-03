Many parents dream of becoming a grandparent one day. And when that day finally arrives, they can’t hold back the happiness and joy that they feel. In one such video, a woman tells her parents about the happy news at an airport and the mother's response is the sweetest. In a video uploaded a Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1, a couple can be seen holding a banner that reads, “Baby.” The woman’s parents are coming down using an escalator, and the mother sees the banner from a distance, she becomes emotional and cries out from a distance, “Oh my God.” Then they come down and hug their daughter and then their son-in-law. The mother also kisses her daughter’s belly and says, “I’m so happy.”

6 DAYS AGO