Read full article on original website
Related
Siblings Refusing To Care For Elderly Parents Backed: 'Not Obliged'
A woman who took to social media to vent at her siblings for refusing to care for their parents at Christmas got an unexpected response.
As parents of young kids struggle in a 'tripledemic,' it seems the world has moved on
Vaccines and the end of quarantine were supposed to bring relief. But unending illness and childcare disruptions have upended these families' lives.
Terminally-ill woman refuses to include 'debt-ridden' parents in her will
Is it ever fair to exclude one’s parents from receiving an inheritance?. Life comes with many twists and turns, and one of the more devastating surprises is when a loved one is diagnosed with an illness that has no cure.
Dear Penny: Should I tell my daughter she’s cut off at 18 now or wait?
I’ve decided to basically cut off my daughter once she’s finished high school, which will be just over five months from now. She didn’t do anything wrong. I’m not eager to be rid of her, and I could easily continue to provide her basic needs, but I won’t.
Upworthy
Woman surprises parents at airport with the news that they are going to be grandparents
Many parents dream of becoming a grandparent one day. And when that day finally arrives, they can’t hold back the happiness and joy that they feel. In one such video, a woman tells her parents about the happy news at an airport and the mother's response is the sweetest. In a video uploaded a Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1, a couple can be seen holding a banner that reads, “Baby.” The woman’s parents are coming down using an escalator, and the mother sees the banner from a distance, she becomes emotional and cries out from a distance, “Oh my God.” Then they come down and hug their daughter and then their son-in-law. The mother also kisses her daughter’s belly and says, “I’m so happy.”
familyeducation.com
How to Teach Kids and Toddlers to Self-Soothe
With expert advice from Dr. Kamilah Hampton, Chicago-based school principal; Lisa Richards, MSN, CNM; and Amanda Vierheller, COO & Co-Founder of Playgarden Online. All kids have the occasional tantrum or emotional meltdown from time to time, but as we grow up, we learn how to better control and manage our own emotions without getting overwhelmed. If your child often struggles to express themselves or regularly has trouble dealing with their big emotions, it may be time for you to start teaching them self-soothing techniques that will help them cope on their own.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
Setting Limits with a Baby (and Almost a Toddler)
Struggling with setting limits with a baby? Encourage their curiosity while establishing boundaries to keep their safe as they begin to explore. My baby—once so small he felt like a swaddled blob over my shoulder—was now all over the place. At 10 months old, he’d crawl everywhere without warning, giving me anxiety with each turn. He’d pull himself up on shelves and curtains and wanted to keep playing instead of sleep.
Professional counselor perfectly nails why ‘gentle parenting’ is more for the parents than the kids in this viral TikTok
—the one term that has the ability to get parents riled up and on defense about why they support it or why they flat-out despise it. This parenting style has become more popular, and perhaps even more controversial, as time goes on. But the biggest argument it seems to pose is: Does it really work? This gentle parenting TikTok just might give you a different point of view.
TODAY.com
All new respect for single parents, from a solo foster dad
I haven’t showered in three days and my nights have been reduced to three hours of sleep. I look down at my shirt and wonder if I’m looking at yogurt or puke. Yet these crazy days have made me want to sit down and write because I want to commend, encourage, and honor single parents for the sheer volume of work they put in daily to parent on their own. Each one deserves praise, not to mention a little break and a bag of groceries.
Comments / 0