Albert Giron, Jr
2d ago
sad to see it happen live on tv it was heartbreaking wish the best for him and his family my prayers go out to his family and him 🙏🙏😪
14
Timothy Nitka
2d ago
prayers for #3 Damar Hamlin from Manitowoc Wisconsin we are all praying 🙏 🤲 🕍 🕌 ⛪ it was a tearful shock to me to what I witnessed on TV my prayers 🙏 ❤ 💙 ♥ for a speedy 🙏 💙 ❤ recovery 🙏 💙 ❤
7
Clarence Dunn
2d ago
In The Name Of The Father And Of The Son, For Its In Jesus Name Amen...Praying That God Keep His Hands On Damar Hamlin... Glory To God... Hallelujah, Praying For The Family.... In The Name Jesus Amen🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏...
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
