Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Daniel Boone sweeps Gate City in interstate action
GATE CITY — Daniel Boone settled things early Wednesday. The Trailblazers scored the first 10 points of the game and used a 17-2 scoring run that stretched over the final two minutes of the opening quarter and the first 24 seconds of the second to lay the groundwork for a 74-53 interstate boys basketball win over Gate City.
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett girls, boys handle East in home sweep
JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s girls are in tuneup mode for Big 5 Conference basketball play, but it sure looks like they are ready. Freshman standout Brylee Tullock authored a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort in the Lady Pioneers’ 69-23 rout of Sullivan East 69-23 on Tuesday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Knittel fires up 35 in hot-shooting Falcons' win over Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE — An impressive fourth-quarter shooting performance propelled the Volunteer boys basketball team to another win. The Falcons (13-5) nailed 27 of 59 shots, getting a game-high 35 points from Andrew Knittel, and whipped West Ridge 66-48 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Herald and Tribune
Local girls softball team The Hit Chicks hit it out of the park
The Hit Chicks softball team out of Jonesborough travels all over the region playing the game they love. And their dedication and hard work paid off as they are undefeated champions.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Sullivan BOE should support swimming pools
The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School. Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools receive $64,000 grant from Utrust
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators. Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Mary Ruth McKee Bowery
Kingsport - Mary Ruth, “Mamaw”, 91, of Kingsport, passed away on 12-28-2022. Mary Ruth was born on June 28, 1931, in Telford, Tennessee to Wallace and Mae McKee. During her early years she worked on the family farm. She attended high school at Washington College academy, where she was on the women’s basketball team and active in the drama club all while graduating at 16. She then, at age 17, enrolled at East Tennessee State University where she earned her BA in Education. While attending college she met her husband of almost 70 plus years, Ronald Landon Bowery (RL). Upon graduation, she began her career as a teacher but soon chose to focus on raising her three children and to help manage the family business, Tri-Cities Trucking in Colonial Heights.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU: Complete financial aid documents as New Year begins
As the New Year begins, officials at East Tennessee State University urge current and potential college students to make sure they are putting themselves in the running for financial aid opportunities. “We know the financial aid process can seem intimidating,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid...
Kingsport Times-News
Kay M. Barker
KINGSPORT - Kay M. Barker, 83, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late J. Haywood and Sally (Smith) Modlin in 1939. Kay is now rejoicing with her savior but will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
$200-300K to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Damage to the Daniel Boone High School basketball court caused by a busted water pipe could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair. A pipe to a water sprinkler in an adjacent concession stand burst on Christmas Day during the frigid temperatures. Water seeped under the hardwood, causing it […]
Kingsport Times-News
Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett
KINGSPORT - Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long and difficult battle with congestive heart failure. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife and kids. Don served his...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents seek amendment of third grade reading level law
KINGSPORT — A group of parents of Kingsport City Schools elementary students is seeking to change a Tennessee law on third-graders’ reading test performance. The group plans a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Elementary School. The group, including 24 who signed a letter outlining their...
Kingsport Times-News
Jimmy Wayne Williams
WEBER CITY, VA - Jimmy Wayne Williams, 77, of Weber City Virginia, departed this world for his heavenly home on Friday December 30th, 2022, with his family by his side. For his family and many friends, their grief is only comforted by knowing that he is now free from his two-year courageous battle with ALS, that he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ forevermore, and that by God’s grace they will see him again in Heaven’s Glory. John 3:16 – For God so loved this world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
Head of TN council: Tens of millions for drug abatement programs will change lives
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Stephen Loyd was in danger of losing it all to an opioid addiction when he got the best help money could buy 18 years ago. The former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member hopes opioid lawsuit settlement dollars can create an “ecosystem” that gives ordinary Tennesseans the same […]
wcyb.com
Minimum wage battle between Virginia and Tennessee
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — It's the battle between two states: Virginia's minimum wage at $12 an hour. And Tennessee's minimum wage at $7.25 an hour. I'm all about minimum wage increasing and paying people more," said Burger Bar owner Joe Deel. "I just think it has to be relevant to where we're at."
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Most customers back online after outage, Appalachian Power says
KINGSPORT — Thousands of customers who were affected by a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County Tuesday were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power said. “We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.,” said Teresa Hall. “Our transmission...
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
