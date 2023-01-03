Kingsport - Mary Ruth, “Mamaw”, 91, of Kingsport, passed away on 12-28-2022. Mary Ruth was born on June 28, 1931, in Telford, Tennessee to Wallace and Mae McKee. During her early years she worked on the family farm. She attended high school at Washington College academy, where she was on the women’s basketball team and active in the drama club all while graduating at 16. She then, at age 17, enrolled at East Tennessee State University where she earned her BA in Education. While attending college she met her husband of almost 70 plus years, Ronald Landon Bowery (RL). Upon graduation, she began her career as a teacher but soon chose to focus on raising her three children and to help manage the family business, Tri-Cities Trucking in Colonial Heights.

