Pennsylvania State

Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKBW-TV

Bills game postponed after safety Damar Hamlin suffers serious injury, now in critical condition

CINCINNATI, OH. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills issued announced early Tuesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. At the time he was sedated and in critical condition.
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS News

Dr. David Agus on Damar Hamlin's collapse

CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals.
People

Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest

Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during his game Monday night Several of Damar Hamlin's Buffalo Bills teammates stayed back in Cincinnati to visit the safety in the hospital on Monday night, just hours after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. According to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a few other teammates and head coach Zac Taylor, visited Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the game. Harvey said Diggs was momentarily stopped by a police officer who...
People

People

