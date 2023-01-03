Read full article on original website
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Damar Hamlin Representative Releases Health Update
UPDATE: The Buffalo Bills confirmed early Tuesday that Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle he made during a... The post Damar Hamlin Representative Releases Health Update appeared first on Outsider.
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency
The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills game postponed after safety Damar Hamlin suffers serious injury, now in critical condition
CINCINNATI, OH. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills issued announced early Tuesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. At the time he was sedated and in critical condition.
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing better, has ‘chance to recover,’ uncle says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
Donations to Bills' Damar Hamlin's Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
NFL fans reacted with an outpouring of donations to the Bill's Chasing M's Foundation after he was taken by ambulance from Buffalo's Monday night game in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse
CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dr. David Agus on Damar Hamlin's collapse
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals.
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during his game Monday night Several of Damar Hamlin's Buffalo Bills teammates stayed back in Cincinnati to visit the safety in the hospital on Monday night, just hours after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. According to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a few other teammates and head coach Zac Taylor, visited Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the game. Harvey said Diggs was momentarily stopped by a police officer who...
Damar Hamlin's family reportedly provides update on Bills player's health
A family friend of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided a small update on the player as he continues to be in the ICU at a Cincinnati hospital.
