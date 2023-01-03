ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder

An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. on Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
AUBURN, CA
FOX Reno

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asking for public's help with identifying robbery suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. The unidentified man reached for a handgun that was underneath his jacket when confronted by Walmart Asset Protection (AP). on Dec. 30, 2022 around 10:45 p.m AP believed the subject had stolen items concealed in his sweatshirt. The man left the Walmart store located at 3770 U.S. Highway 395 in Carson City in a white hatchback (possibly a Nissan Versa) with unknown license plates.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KCRA.com

Grass Valley man shot by police after a foot chase

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police said an officer shot a man during a foot chase on Wednesday. The shooting happened after police responded to a report of a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue and heard possible gunfire coming from the area, police said on Facebook.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Details Water Rescues

Calaveras, CA– On New Year’s Eve, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Team was activated to respond to an emergency situation involving a motorist stranded in rapidly-moving floodwaters on Jesus Maria Rd in Mokelumne Hill. The driver had driven past warning barriers into swift-moving floodwater and the vehicle became inoperative due to the floodwaters. Deputies arrived on the scene before Search and Rescue and located the 5 people inside the vehicle. The vehicle occupants were able to exit and make it safely to shore where they were assisted by medical and fire personnel.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect. CASE HISTORY. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the...
CARMICHAEL, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 19-22

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 12:04 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 58-year-old man suspected of DUI on Highway 193 south of Texas Canyon. He was later released. 9:18 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a business on Pleasant Valley...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tower Bridge back open after search for suspect armed with knife

SACRAMENTO – Police shut down the Tower Bridge early Tuesday morning as they looked for a man allegedly armed with a knife.The situation started around 2 a.m. when Sacramento police say they responded to investigate a report of a suspect threatening someone else with a knife.Officers managed to locate the suspect and tried to detain him, but he was reportedly still armed with a knife and wasn't cooperating. Police shut down both directions of the bridge due to the situation.The suspect was eventually taken into custody just after 7 a.m.The bridge has since been reopened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
2news.com

Placer County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Deputy to K-9 Unit

Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy Hoffman completed his six-week handler course with K-9 Sonic, and says he’s excited to be back on the streets to continue protecting the community. The sheriff's office says Deputy Hoffman has been with PCSO since 2017 after he lateraled from the Sacramento Police Department,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident Occurs in North Highlands

Myrtle Avenue Fatality Accident Costs Life of Pedestrian. A fatal hit-and-run was reported in North Highlands on December 29. The Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the pedestrian was around Myrtle Avenue, where it crosses Auburn Boulevard, when a vehicle struck him. Moments later, another vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was lying on the road.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Main Jail inmate dies in custody

(KTXL) — An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died in custody on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, when a deputy was conducting an hourly cell check, the deputy found the 35-year-old male unresponsive lying on the floor. Deputies summoned medical staff and initiated CPR on […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023

The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Gap in ambulance services to be filled

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District has committed to staffing an additional ambulance that will restore a gap in services that occurred when staffing shortages shut down Diamond Springs Medic 49. The medic unit is expected to be back in service early spring, according to a news release from county fire officials.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

