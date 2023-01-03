Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder
An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. on Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
FOX Reno
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asking for public's help with identifying robbery suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. The unidentified man reached for a handgun that was underneath his jacket when confronted by Walmart Asset Protection (AP). on Dec. 30, 2022 around 10:45 p.m AP believed the subject had stolen items concealed in his sweatshirt. The man left the Walmart store located at 3770 U.S. Highway 395 in Carson City in a white hatchback (possibly a Nissan Versa) with unknown license plates.
KCRA.com
Grass Valley man shot by police after a foot chase
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police said an officer shot a man during a foot chase on Wednesday. The shooting happened after police responded to a report of a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue and heard possible gunfire coming from the area, police said on Facebook.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Details Water Rescues
Calaveras, CA– On New Year’s Eve, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Team was activated to respond to an emergency situation involving a motorist stranded in rapidly-moving floodwaters on Jesus Maria Rd in Mokelumne Hill. The driver had driven past warning barriers into swift-moving floodwater and the vehicle became inoperative due to the floodwaters. Deputies arrived on the scene before Search and Rescue and located the 5 people inside the vehicle. The vehicle occupants were able to exit and make it safely to shore where they were assisted by medical and fire personnel.
17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect. CASE HISTORY. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the...
CBS News
Boy, 4 who walked away from Antelope school found two hours later by gas station employee
ANTELOPE — A 4-year-old boy who was missing for more than two hours after walking away from an Antelope school was found safely by a gas station attendant, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the boy walked away from Cyril Spinelli Elementary School, which is...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 19-22
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 12:04 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 58-year-old man suspected of DUI on Highway 193 south of Texas Canyon. He was later released. 9:18 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a business on Pleasant Valley...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports first homicide of the year in the county
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reported the county recorded its first homicide of 2023 on New Year’s Day. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane in Carmichael.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Cyber harassment, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 20. Caleb Aguilar-Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant and an outside felony warrant in...
Tower Bridge back open after search for suspect armed with knife
SACRAMENTO – Police shut down the Tower Bridge early Tuesday morning as they looked for a man allegedly armed with a knife.The situation started around 2 a.m. when Sacramento police say they responded to investigate a report of a suspect threatening someone else with a knife.Officers managed to locate the suspect and tried to detain him, but he was reportedly still armed with a knife and wasn't cooperating. Police shut down both directions of the bridge due to the situation.The suspect was eventually taken into custody just after 7 a.m.The bridge has since been reopened.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Sacramento County shooting, search for suspect underway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead after a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 2) Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 10:35 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of...
2news.com
Placer County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Deputy to K-9 Unit
Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy Hoffman completed his six-week handler course with K-9 Sonic, and says he’s excited to be back on the streets to continue protecting the community. The sheriff's office says Deputy Hoffman has been with PCSO since 2017 after he lateraled from the Sacramento Police Department,...
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident Occurs in North Highlands
Myrtle Avenue Fatality Accident Costs Life of Pedestrian. A fatal hit-and-run was reported in North Highlands on December 29. The Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the pedestrian was around Myrtle Avenue, where it crosses Auburn Boulevard, when a vehicle struck him. Moments later, another vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was lying on the road.
Sacramento County Main Jail inmate dies in custody
(KTXL) — An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died in custody on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, when a deputy was conducting an hourly cell check, the deputy found the 35-year-old male unresponsive lying on the floor. Deputies summoned medical staff and initiated CPR on […]
Man arrested after standoff with deputies, caused Amador County shelter-in-place
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 12:39 pm, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around Circle View Drive in the Pioneer, CA area armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet. According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party called dispatch again and said the suspect was […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023
The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
Mountain Democrat
Gap in ambulance services to be filled
The El Dorado County Fire Protection District has committed to staffing an additional ambulance that will restore a gap in services that occurred when staffing shortages shut down Diamond Springs Medic 49. The medic unit is expected to be back in service early spring, according to a news release from county fire officials.
