SACRAMENTO – Police shut down the Tower Bridge early Tuesday morning as they looked for a man allegedly armed with a knife.The situation started around 2 a.m. when Sacramento police say they responded to investigate a report of a suspect threatening someone else with a knife.Officers managed to locate the suspect and tried to detain him, but he was reportedly still armed with a knife and wasn't cooperating. Police shut down both directions of the bridge due to the situation.The suspect was eventually taken into custody just after 7 a.m.The bridge has since been reopened.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO