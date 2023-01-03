Read full article on original website
Related
Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns
The city and port of Sunnyside have agreed to spend $12 million developing infrastructure for a potential industrial park, including a renewable natural gas facility. Pacific Ag, an agricultural waste company, has proposed a 60-acre facility with anaerobic digesters that turn livestock and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas, or biomethane. The plant could have environmental and economic effects in Sunnyside and the Lower Valley.
Walla Walla house fire causes an estimated $70,000 in damage
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire on 402 Whitman St early on the morning of January 3. Fire crews arrived to find a fire on the second story of a two-story home that was in the process of being remodeled around 1:40 a.m.
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
MISSING: At-risk teenager in Benton County
FINLEY, Wash. - An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera. Waldrop was...
First Monday Weather Forecast of 2023!!!!
Daytime temps not climbing too much from the morning for Tri-Cities, Hermiston and Pendleton. Morning temps will be right at or below freezing with the dense fog still working its way out of the region primarily the east slopes of the Cascades and the foothills of the Blues in northeast Oregon.
Afternoon News Update Jan. 4: Kohberger extradited, two-alarm fire in Walla Walla, Port of Pasco gets federal funding and more
Brian Kohberger has been extradited back to Idaho. Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Walla Walla and the Port of Pasco has received federal funding to finish a rail project in the Reimann Industrial Center.
Local sheriff urges Franklin County to plan for hiring their own county administrators
Local sheriff urges Franklin County to plan for hiring its own county administrators. "We're growing and you can't ignore that," says Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond. "We're growing and sooner or later be it now or ten years from now, we're going to have to do those things anyways."
Pasco man killed in car v pedestrian crash in Idaho
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 35-year-old Pasco man died in a car versus pedestrian crash after 6:30 a.m. on January 3, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man had reportedly been walking on Interstate 84 headed west near milepost 65.9 when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
K-9 officer leads police search to suspect under barbecue
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a suspect hiding under a barbecue grill with assistance from a Pasco Police K-9, according to a post from KPD. KPD had posted about the suspect before, reporting felony warrants for three counts of burglary, theft, possession, stolen property and vehicle prowling. He was seen on January 3 in a stolen vehicle, but drove away recklessly, according to KPD.
Heppner firefighter, two others killed in crash
HEPPNER, Ore.- A volunteer firefighter with the Heppner Fire Department was killed in a two-vehicle crash on December 30. Two other people also died in the crash that happened on Highway 74 between Heppner and Lexington. After the crash the Morrow County Sheriff's Office posted the following message on social...
String of burglaries leads to two arrested at Kennewick hotel
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a string of home burglaries, according to a press release from KPD. Several burglaries where money, jewelry and guns had been stolen have been reported in the area recently. KPD collaborated with the Franklin County...
Sunnyside names new Police Chief
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Robert Layman has been named the new Sunnyside Police Chief. Layman, a former Sergeant with the Sunnyside Police had been serving as interim Chief since the firing of former Chief Albert Escalera in November. "His prior knowledge of the department has been a great asset to me in...
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
One dead after a shooting in Richland
One man is dead after a shooting in Richland on New Year's Eve. Richland PD is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
