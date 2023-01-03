ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Independent

NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR

Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
iheart.com

The CPR Is What Made Damar Hamlin’s Injury So Shocking

Dan Patrick was broadcasting when Hank Gathers died on the court and he understands exactly why the Monday Night Football game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance. We’ve seen some pretty horrific injuries on the NFL gridiron over the years, none of which occasioned a postponement, yet watching them perform CPR on Hamlin made this a unique situation. Add that to the reaction from the players on the field and it was obvious this was different than any other injury we’ve ever seen.
The Spun

Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
dcnewsnow.com

Cardiologist stresses importance of CPR, AEDs use after NFL player collapses

24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiologist stresses importance of CPR, AEDs use …. 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. How to mentally cope...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aaron Rodgers 'shook up' by Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered thoughts and prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Rodgers made the comments Tuesday, Jan. 3 on the Pat McAfee Show. The Packers QB said he wasn't watching the game Monday night...
