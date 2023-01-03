Saddles of Joy continue its rebuilding effort

Rebuild nearly complete after a summer storm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Still rebuilding, it's been four months since a storm caused massive property damage to Saddles of Joy in Yuma.

The storm caused significant damage to horse stables, the water tower, surrounding woodsheds, and the horse facilities prized 70-foot-tall Eucalyptus tree

Between 50 to 60 volunteers were marines from several squadrons around the Yuma area.

