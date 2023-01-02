ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling WBB beats SWAC foe Prairie View A&M on the road

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484RqP_0k1SJRhd00

Grambling State gave Prairie View A&M their sixth consecutive loss in a 66-60 contest at William Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas on Monday evening. They went into halftime with a 36-26 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Panthers for the final 20 minutes.

Colbi Maples scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Grambling. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 42% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 57% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.83 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECTkB_0k1SJRhd00

Diana Rosenthal recorded 18 points and five rebounds, and Kennedy Paul added another 16 points to lead PVAMU. As a team, the Lady Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.72 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 13-of-42 on two-pointers, 6-of-19 on three-pointers, and 16-of-23 on free throws.

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 4. Grambling State takes on struggling Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M faces a Southern squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Lady Tigers will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Lady Panthers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Grambling WBB beats SWAC foe Prairie View A&M on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling held scoreless in final six minutes of game versus Prairie View A&M, Tigers edged 61-60

By: Grambling Athletics PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas | Cameron Christon scored 11 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, but the Grambling State University men’s basketball team went the final 6:44 without a field goal as the Tigers dropped a heartbreaker, 61-60, to open Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play to Prairie View A&M on Monday […]
GRAMBLING, LA
247Sports

Haulcy adds experience and skillset to help Cougars in Big12

The Houston Cougars picked up a nice addition to the defensive side of the ball via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday when New Mexico freshman safety Adari Haulcy announced he was returning home to the city of Houston to continue his collegiate career. Haulcy played his high school football...
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
localmemphis.com

Houston Middle School opens first major addition with $17 million facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 950 students at Houston Middle School have a brand new facility after a ribbon-cutting on Monday. Jason Manuel, Superintendent of Germantown Municipal Schools, said that the needs of the school were looked into and planning went into how the new space would "accommodate those needs."
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022

As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Race for Houston mayor heating up ahead of summertime deadline to get on ballot

HOUSTON – It’s a new year, and by the end of 2023, the city of Houston will hold an election for a new mayor. The current mayor, Sylvester Turner, is term-limited and even though the official deadline to enter the race is still months away, several candidates have announced their intention to run with millions already raised.
HOUSTON, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

New year, new regime in Grambling

The city of Grambling brings in a new year with a new regime in its civil governance. On New Year’s Day at Grambling University’s Black and Gold Room, more space and chairs were added to the already fully packed venue, to accommodate hundreds of supportive residents, as they convened to witness the inauguration of Mayor-elect Alvin Bradley and the new city council members: John Brown Jr., Kathy-Giles, Jerry Lewis, DeVaria Hudson Ponton and Delores Wilkinson-Smith.
GRAMBLING, LA
Classic Rock 96.1

A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused

We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
HOUSTON, TX
MyArkLaMiss

April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
PEARLAND, TX
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy