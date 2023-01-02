Grambling WBB beats SWAC foe Prairie View A&M on the road

Grambling State gave Prairie View A&M their sixth consecutive loss in a 66-60 contest at William Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas on Monday evening. They went into halftime with a 36-26 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Panthers for the final 20 minutes.

Colbi Maples scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Grambling. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 42% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 57% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.83 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Diana Rosenthal recorded 18 points and five rebounds, and Kennedy Paul added another 16 points to lead PVAMU. As a team, the Lady Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.72 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 13-of-42 on two-pointers, 6-of-19 on three-pointers, and 16-of-23 on free throws.

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 4. Grambling State takes on struggling Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M faces a Southern squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Lady Tigers will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Lady Panthers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

