ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin Injury

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hft5g_0k1SJQou00

The Buffalo safety was administered CPR and taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing in the first quarter.

After a lengthy delay following the scary injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin , the NFL has decided to suspend Monday night’s game between Buffalo and the Bengals , the league announced in a statement .

The NFL said Hamlin is in critical condition, and gave no update on when the game would resume.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills . We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement read. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

The game came to an abrupt halt after Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. He initially got up off the ground and to his feet following the play, but collapsed almost immediately at 8:55 p.m. ET. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and then taken away in an ambulance, which left the stadium at 9:25 p.m. ET.

Hamlin was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After Hamlin received medical attention on the field, officials initially talked to each head coach and allowed the teams time to warm up before resuming play. Shortly after that decision was announced, though, the Bills and Bengals left the field and returned to the locker room, as the game officially entered what was called a temporary suspension .

Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round in 2021. He played five years at Pittsburgh, during which he recorded 185 tackles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
chatsports.com

Suspended Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, per NFL

There’s still no official word on if the game will be played at all, but the Week 18 schedule is thus far unchanged. As the football world awaits meaningful updates on the well-being of safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced early Tuesday afternoon that the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume play this week.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin

Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy