Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

It’s OK to aim lower with your new year’s fitness resolutions

A few minutes a day can improve your muscle strength. One of the most popular new year’s resolutions is to exercise more. Many of us set ambitious goals requiring a big, regular commitment, but then abandon them because they’re too much to fit in. Plans to exercise more in the new year are often broken within a month.
shefinds

How To Actually Stick To Your Weight Loss Resolution This Year, According To Health Coaches

New year, new you, same weight loss goals? Trying to lose weight is no easy task. It can be very frustrating keeping up to date on the best low-carb foods to eat and workouts while also dealing with the pressure to look a certain way. It can be easy to just give up on fitness and health goals. If you’re trying to find ways to stick to your weight loss resolution this year, health experts told us their three essential tips while still feeling proud of yourself for your hard work and health accomplishments.
salontoday.com

Ring in the New Year with 10 Wellness Tips

What’s a better way to start the New Year than with 10 well proven wellness tips from one of the most long-standing spa leaders in the industry. Heidi Grimwood, who was recently named Global Spa Leader of the Year 2022 at the World Spa and Wellness Awards, talks about the ways she maintains a healthy balance between her personal and professional life by focusing on and putting into practice a few basic principles.
mensjournal.com

Add The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells to Your New Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. Getting into better shape is never...
ktalnews.com

Best indoor exercise bike

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to find time to go to the gym, but indoor exercise bikes are an excellent option for exercising at home and achieving your health goals while saving the hassle and money it costs to go to a gym.
hike734.com

Hiking Fitness: The Importance of Strength Training

It’s a new year and that means new adventures! There’s a lot of excitement that comes with planning and researching the places you’ll be hiking this year. Although you might not find it as thrilling, part of your planning and preparation should include how you’ll train for the trail. Why? Because, increasing your hiking fitness will make your hiking experiences so much more enjoyable.

