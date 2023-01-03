Read full article on original website
35 workout essentials you’ll need to achieve your fitness goals in 2023, according to experts
At one point or another, most of us have resolved around January 1 to exercise more, eat better or focus on our health somehow. Though it’s a tricky resolution to start — and even more challenging to keep up — some preparation and the right tools can help set you up for a year of healthy exercise.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
It’s OK to aim lower with your new year’s fitness resolutions
A few minutes a day can improve your muscle strength. One of the most popular new year’s resolutions is to exercise more. Many of us set ambitious goals requiring a big, regular commitment, but then abandon them because they’re too much to fit in. Plans to exercise more in the new year are often broken within a month.
How To Actually Stick To Your Weight Loss Resolution This Year, According To Health Coaches
New year, new you, same weight loss goals? Trying to lose weight is no easy task. It can be very frustrating keeping up to date on the best low-carb foods to eat and workouts while also dealing with the pressure to look a certain way. It can be easy to just give up on fitness and health goals. If you’re trying to find ways to stick to your weight loss resolution this year, health experts told us their three essential tips while still feeling proud of yourself for your hard work and health accomplishments.
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
I challenged myself to walk for an hour every day, and I was surprised by how much it improved my mental and physical health
An Insider writer forced herself to walk for an hour every day while working from home, and she was surprised by the benefits she experienced.
7 Wellness Trends to try in 2023: sleep syncing, meditation & sense hacking
Want to improve your health & wellbeing in 2023? Try these 7 wellness trends
I did Pilates every day for a month — here's what happened to my body
What happens to your body if you do Pilates every single day for a month? Our fitness editor decided to find out
25 top recommended products for your health and wellness in 2023
CEOs, scientists, business leaders, and health innovators share their go-to wellness products.
salontoday.com
Ring in the New Year with 10 Wellness Tips
What’s a better way to start the New Year than with 10 well proven wellness tips from one of the most long-standing spa leaders in the industry. Heidi Grimwood, who was recently named Global Spa Leader of the Year 2022 at the World Spa and Wellness Awards, talks about the ways she maintains a healthy balance between her personal and professional life by focusing on and putting into practice a few basic principles.
I’m a fitness pro – here’s how to lose weight and get fit in 2023 without going to the gym
It’s the same every January - we’ve all overindulged and now our jeans are feeling a little tighter than usual. Come the first week of January, many of us will vow to follow a strict fitness regime and get back in the gym. But one fitness pro has...
A nap could be the secret to more energy and better workouts, says a sleep expert
This is the best way to nap if you want to improve your workouts, according to a sleep expert.
mensjournal.com
Add The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells to Your New Home Gym
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. Getting into better shape is never...
Ditch the multivitamins and take a cold shower: New Year wellness resolutions for 2023
Ditch the multivitamins, take a cold shower and get plenty of exercise – your New Year wellness resolutions are here for 2023.
8 weight-loss myths to ditch in the new year, from cutting carbs to doing too much cardio
You don't need to do cardio, cut out carbs, or stop eating in the evening to lose fat, weight-loss experts told Insider.
ktalnews.com
Best indoor exercise bike
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to find time to go to the gym, but indoor exercise bikes are an excellent option for exercising at home and achieving your health goals while saving the hassle and money it costs to go to a gym.
hike734.com
Hiking Fitness: The Importance of Strength Training
It’s a new year and that means new adventures! There’s a lot of excitement that comes with planning and researching the places you’ll be hiking this year. Although you might not find it as thrilling, part of your planning and preparation should include how you’ll train for the trail. Why? Because, increasing your hiking fitness will make your hiking experiences so much more enjoyable.
I did 100 kettlebell swings a day for a week – here’s what I learnt
700 swings later, this full-body move had me aching in all the right places
