New year, new you, same weight loss goals? Trying to lose weight is no easy task. It can be very frustrating keeping up to date on the best low-carb foods to eat and workouts while also dealing with the pressure to look a certain way. It can be easy to just give up on fitness and health goals. If you’re trying to find ways to stick to your weight loss resolution this year, health experts told us their three essential tips while still feeling proud of yourself for your hard work and health accomplishments.

1 DAY AGO