AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:01 p.m. EST
Major winter storms dump on California, Upper Midwest. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Major winter storms are dumping on California and a stretch of the Upper Midwest — as a possible tornado damaged homes in the South. A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis on Tuesday but no passengers were injured. Delta Air Lines says the Airbus A320 from Los Cabos, Mexico, landed safely, but then the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions.” To the south, a possible tornado damaged homes, downed trees and flipped a vehicle on its side in Montgomery, Alabama, early Wednesday. In Southern California, forecasters say it's “all systems go” for a major storm to sweep over the area Wednesday and Thursday.
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view his body as it lay in state for a second day. When the viewing ends Wednesday evening, a one-page account of Benedict’s nearly eight-year papacy will be put into a metal cylinder and placed inside the coffin, along with other items including Vatican coins minted during his reign, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict, 95, died Saturday after 10 years in an extraordinary papal retirement lived out in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
The World of 2023 - What next?
Each January during my years in Lubbock I conducted a series of programs for various local organizations on “The State of the World,” prognosticating on how I saw the year ahead. Not being there, I will do an abbreviated version in writing which is much riskier by leaving a record, for as the great philosopher Yogi Berra said, “it’s tough to make predictions -- especially about the future.” Here are the issues which I believe will most impact our world this year: ...
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy. The measure banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around […]
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian’s decision to retire.
