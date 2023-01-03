ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes

Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
NK Community Chorus Announces Spring Season

North Kingstown Community Chorus has announced its spring 2023 season, “All Things Bright and Beautiful”. Rehearsals for the spring season of the North Kingstown Adult Chorus begin Tuesday, Jan. 24, with registration at 6:30 p.m. and rehearsal at 7 p.m. Youth Chorus begins rehearsal on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
