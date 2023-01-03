Read full article on original website
Washington State Flu Deaths Are On A Near Decade High Pace
According to data from The Washington State Department of Health, flu deaths this season (October to October) are on a concerning pace. The last available data is from the next to last week, or week 51, of 2022 that ended on December 24th. As of that date, 93 Laboratory-Confirmed Influenza...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Emails show Washington officials discussed COVID breakthrough cases amid vaccine push
(The Center Square) – KVI radio talk show host Ari Hoffman has obtained emails through a public disclosure request indicating state and local officials knew COVID-19 vaccinations weren’t as effective as hoped at stopping the spread of the virus, even as they publicly said the opposite and pushed for vaccine mandates.
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics strike new contract
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Everett (Wash.) Clinic and Polyclinic have reached an agreement to keep 19,000 commercial members in-network. According to a Dec. 22 news release, the agreement does not include Medicare Advantage members. Regence BlueShield and the clinics' agreement for Medicare Advantage members expired Dec. 5. The...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Avian Flu, supply shortages driving up the cost of eggs locally and nationwide
REDMOND, Wash. — Fewer eggs and higher prices have been a growing trend in western Washington. This comes with the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds have been affected by the Avian Flu across the country this past year.
If You Live in Washington, You May Be Taking This for Granted
It's a bit cliche, perhaps the biggest of cliches, but I subscribe to the theory that you don't know what you have until it's gone. You take paradise and... Wait. Alright, what I'm saying is that I think living in Washington has brought me a lot of blessings that I haven't taken the time to truly be thankful for.
Tri-City Herald
Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA
Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
KUOW
Washington state's new solution for foster parents and child care
Every year, Washington state struggles to find placements for hundreds of foster care kids. One problem is that a lot of licensed foster parents in Washington can’t take in kids under 5. Washington has about 8,000 children in foster care. The rule barring some parents from taking in kids...
The Daily Score
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
Washington State Trooper Roasts Tri-Cities Drivers Worst Habit
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now and yes there seem to be a lot of bad drivers that live here. A local Washinton State Trooper obviously thinks the same after pointing out one bad habit Tri-Cities drivers have. Washington State Trooper Points Out Tri-Cities Bad...
Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74
Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect
OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
KOMO News
Free 'Identicard' program now available for those experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE, Wash. — A free Identification card program for people experiencing homelessness in Washington state is now law. The new measure took effect with the start of the new year on Jan. 1, 2023. Individuals who reside in our state, are considered a sheltered or unsheltered person, and do...
10 Most Expensive Central WA Hotels to Stay For Valentine’s Day 2023
❤️ Let's kick off these plans for a Weekend of Love in 2023!. The holiday of romantic love is coming up and will be here before you know it. It’s time to make those Valentine’s Day 2023 plans for a romantic getaway. When you’re looking to spend these special moments together, it can sometimes feel good to pamper yourself and your loved one. Spend a little bit more on that hotel room, flowers, candy, and dinner!
New bill aims to reduce waste by cutting down on unnecessary packaging
SEATTLE — Confused about recycling? A new bill announced Wednesday could fix that. Washington state Sen. Christine Rolfes and Rep. Liz Berry are backing the Washington Recycling and Packaging Act. The so-called WRAP Act is aimed at reducing waste by cutting back on the growing amount of unnecessary packaging.
KATU.com
These new Washington state laws are now in effect
Numerous laws went into effect in Washington state as the clock struck midnight on January 1. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2023 begins:. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan. 1. Workers who are ages 14 or 15 can be paid $13.38 an hour (85% of the “adult minimum wage”). Washington state’s minimum wage was $13.69 on Jan. 1, 2021, and $14.49 a year ago.
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
q13fox.com
Proposed bill in WA to reduce unneeded packaging
Those oversized boxes filled with bubble wrap and packing peanuts may soon be a thing of the past. Some Washington state lawmakers are pushing the "Washington Recycling and Packaging" or "WRAP" act.
