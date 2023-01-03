ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
beckerspayer.com

Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics strike new contract

Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Everett (Wash.) Clinic and Polyclinic have reached an agreement to keep 19,000 commercial members in-network. According to a Dec. 22 news release, the agreement does not include Medicare Advantage members. Regence BlueShield and the clinics' agreement for Medicare Advantage members expired Dec. 5. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

If You Live in Washington, You May Be Taking This for Granted

It's a bit cliche, perhaps the biggest of cliches, but I subscribe to the theory that you don't know what you have until it's gone. You take paradise and... Wait. Alright, what I'm saying is that I think living in Washington has brought me a lot of blessings that I haven't taken the time to truly be thankful for.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA

Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Score

Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained

Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
WASHINGTON STATE
Michelle Northrop

Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74

Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Expensive Central WA Hotels to Stay For Valentine’s Day 2023

❤️ Let's kick off these plans for a Weekend of Love in 2023!. The holiday of romantic love is coming up and will be here before you know it. It’s time to make those Valentine’s Day 2023 plans for a romantic getaway. When you’re looking to spend these special moments together, it can sometimes feel good to pamper yourself and your loved one. Spend a little bit more on that hotel room, flowers, candy, and dinner!
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

These new Washington state laws are now in effect

Numerous laws went into effect in Washington state as the clock struck midnight on January 1. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2023 begins:. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan. 1. Workers who are ages 14 or 15 can be paid $13.38 an hour (85% of the “adult minimum wage”). Washington state’s minimum wage was $13.69 on Jan. 1, 2021, and $14.49 a year ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy