Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; Bengals-Bills game postponed

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game with the Buffalo Bills was postponed after a Buffalo Bills player was taken off the field in an ambulance.

>>Photos: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field

Safety Damar Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter, according to our news partner WCPO.

Hamlin stood up after the hit but then immediately hit the ground.

Buffalo’s medical staff immediately began providing aid as an ambulance drove onto the field and broadcasters reported that medics were doing CPR, WCPO reported.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest,” according to a statement on the Buffalo Bills’ Twitter page. They say his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was taken to UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

Hamlin is currently sedated and is listed in critical condition.

Hamlin’s family was at the game and his mother was in the ambulance with him as he was taken to UC Medical Center, WCPO said.

>>Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field

The NFL released a statement about Damar Hamlin.

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

Players from both teams huddled around the medical staff, some were kneeling and holding hands.

Hamlin was down on the field for at least 10 minutes and was placed inside the ambulance and taken out of Paycor Stadium, according to WCPO.

Damar Hamlin’s agent released a statement to the media, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family,” said Ira Turner of Agency 1 Sports. “We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.”

A spokesperson for UC Medical Center said they are not planning to provide an update Monday night.

>>How to donate to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s charity

Damar Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordan Rooney, had posted a statement on Twitter about him at 10:31 p.m., according to WCPO.

Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.

There has been no official update from UC Medical Center.

Rooney also encouraged prayers for Damar, according to a post on social media.

Please keep Damar in your thoughts and prayers. Please refrain from speculation and contacting his family/friends if you aren’t close to them. Ppl asking to donate - There’s a gofundme floating around from Damar’s toy drive /back to school drive if you want to support.

>>NFL teams, players offer prayers for Damar Hamlin after on-field collapse

Hamlin, 24, is a Pittsburgh native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Teams are usually given five minutes to reset and restart the game, according to WCPO. However, coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott met and brought both of their teams back to their locker rooms. Officials announced the game will be “temporarily suspended” until further notice and then later announced the league will suspend all play Monday night.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the team left their locked and walked into the Bills locker room, WCPO said.

The Bengals were leading, 7-3, in the first quarter before play was stopped.

We will continue to provide updates.

