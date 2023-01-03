ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
The Independent

Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season

Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
The US Sun

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?

CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
The Associated Press

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “A Defeat Against & We Would’ve Been Out Of Serie A Title Race”

Inter defender Francesco Acerbi feels that his team’s win against Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening came in a match where a loss would’ve put them out of the title race. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old admitted that the Nerazzurri were on the verge of being too far away from the top of the table before they dragged the Partenopei closer to them.
Yardbarker

McKennie flops again as Milik shines for Juventus

Juventus earned a 1-0 win against Cremonese on the return to league football in Italy, thanks to a very late Arkadiusz Milik strike. The Bianconeri had laboured all game to get the points, but the hosts were stubbornly good at the back as they looked for chances to catch Juve on the break.
Yardbarker

Juventus considering another club for Filippo Ranocchia

Juventus has been unimpressed with the number of minutes Filippo Ranocchia received in the first half of the season and is now considering recalling him from his loan spell at Monza. The midfielder is one of the talented players the club has groomed and they sent him to Monza to...
Yardbarker

Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target to cost €90-100m

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap. The France international has shone in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final of the competition.
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix

Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy