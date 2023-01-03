Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Napoli handed 1st loss as Serie A resumes after long break
Napoli was handed its first domestic defeat of the season as the Italian league resumed after a 7½-week break
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season
Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Joao Felix mysteriously left out of Atletico Madrid squad against Real Oviedo amid Man Utd and Chelsea transfer links
JOAO FELIX was left out of Atletico Madrid’s victory over Real Oviedo fuelling the fire around a potential move away from the Spanish capital. Atletico overcame their opposition 2-0 in the Copa del Rey without the influence of the Portuguese playmaker who wasn’t in the squad at all.
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andrè Onana: “We Were Tasked With Going Up Against Best Attack In Serie A”
Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana feels that his team did exceptionally well to keep out the strongest attack in Serie A in their 1-0 win over Napoli. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the Cameroonian gave his immediate reaction to the result, one of the team’s most important and most impressive of the season so far.
Soccer-Juve and Milan look to close gap as Napoli stumble in Serie A
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Juventus may be in turmoil off the pitch but they are slowly clawing their way back into the Serie A title race, which has opened up after leaders Napoli suffered their first defeat of the season this week.
MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Soccer-Sarri struggles to understand how Lazio allowed Lecce to complete comeback win
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was at a loss to explain how his team let a 1-0 halftime lead slip away in their disappointing 2-1 defeat by Lecce in Serie A on Wednesday.
Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “A Defeat Against & We Would’ve Been Out Of Serie A Title Race”
Inter defender Francesco Acerbi feels that his team’s win against Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening came in a match where a loss would’ve put them out of the title race. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old admitted that the Nerazzurri were on the verge of being too far away from the top of the table before they dragged the Partenopei closer to them.
McKennie flops again as Milik shines for Juventus
Juventus earned a 1-0 win against Cremonese on the return to league football in Italy, thanks to a very late Arkadiusz Milik strike. The Bianconeri had laboured all game to get the points, but the hosts were stubbornly good at the back as they looked for chances to catch Juve on the break.
Juventus considering another club for Filippo Ranocchia
Juventus has been unimpressed with the number of minutes Filippo Ranocchia received in the first half of the season and is now considering recalling him from his loan spell at Monza. The midfielder is one of the talented players the club has groomed and they sent him to Monza to...
AC Milan salaries & contract expiries
Everything you need to know regarding the contracts and salaries of the AC Milan first team.
Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target to cost €90-100m
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap. The France international has shone in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final of the competition.
Soccer-Juventus score late winner at Cremonese to continue winning run
CREMONA, Italy, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Arkadiusz Milik scored a stoppage-time free kick to earn Juventus a 1-0 Serie A win at Cremonese on Wednesday in an engrossing game with several chances for both sides.
January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix
Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...
