Memphis, TN

Man charged in attempted Christmas Day carjacking

By Bria Jones
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing some charges after an attempted carjacking in Whitehaven.

Surveillance video shows the suspect bumping into the victim’s car outside a gas station on Christmas Day. Moments later, another person could be seen rushing to the car with a gun before the victim speeds away.

Memphis Police have charged 21-year-old Robert Holmes with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted carjacking, and weapons charges.

According to an affidavit, a man and woman were inside a 2020 Hyundai Sonata when Holmes who was inside an Infiniti SUV bumped their vehicle from behind.

As the male victim got out of the car, police say Holmes approached him with a handgun. Then another man in a Dodge Charger grabbed the passenger door and told the woman he would kill her if she didn’t give up everything.

MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend

Eric Eafen, who visits the gas station often, says the crime is disturbing.

“It’s sad you know somebody can just get out of the car with a pistol and try to take your car,” he said.

Officers said the man was able to drive off in the car and the woman ran away while both suspects fired shots grazing the man’s neck and hitting the car more than ten times.

Eafen said he believes money is behind the madness that unfolded on the most joyous day of the year.

“It’s real easy to go out and get you a job today. Just get up and go and apply yourself,” he said. “You don’t need to be out here trying to take people’s stuff that they getting up going to work for.”

We spoke with one of the victims and he said he is okay.

Holmes has a bond set at a million dollars. He’s set to appear in court on Tuesday.

