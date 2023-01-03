McKinney recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defended on 46 defensive snaps in Sunday's 38-10 win over Indianapolis. McKinney logged his second-most tackles in a game during his first game back from his seven-game absence while on the reserve/NFI list with a hand injury. The third-year safety only played 83 percent of defensive snaps, though he still saw the third-highest playing time of Giants defenders during this lopsided victory. However, this was the first time he has not logged a special-teams snap this season, so it's possible the team still wanted to bring him back slowly after being activated Saturday. McKinney has now accumulated 45 tackles, one sack and five passes defended over nine games this season, and he should retain a prominent role heading into the playoffs.

