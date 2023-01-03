Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound
WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Snoqualmie Valley: January 4th Through January 5
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory that may impact parts of King County, including North Bend and Snoqualmie, from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, through 4 a.m. on Thursday, January 5. NWS predicts east winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts up...
Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region
With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
q13fox.com
Weekend traffic: 520 Bridge will be fully closed starting Friday night
SEATTLE - Beginning Friday night, the State Route 520 Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be placing girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge. Construction is scheduled from 11 p.m....
Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train
SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
q13fox.com
Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Crews are investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened in Lakewood on Wednesday. According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR), crews were dispatched to the 12900 block of Lincoln Ave. SW at 11:41 a.m. Despite a quick response – knocking the fire down in 14 minutes, a man died inside the apartment.
q13fox.com
Two men arrested in Christmas Day substation attacks that knocked out power to thousands in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two Washington men are charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities after several utility substations in Pierce County were attacked on Christmas Day causing at least $3 million in damage. The attacks also left more than 14,000 in the dark on the holiday with power being...
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
q13fox.com
Seattle Fire Department: Body pulled from Lake Union
Breaking news out of Seattle Wednesday morning where crews pulled a body from Lake Union near Duke's Seafood. This is an ongoing investigation.
Wind Advisory issued for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington Wednesday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS is warning of wind...
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Wind advisory for foothills, coast, and strait Wednesday evening
SEATTLE - A powerful low pressure system well offshore will produce gusty east winds in Washington and Oregon Wednesday and Thursday. This storm will impact the California Coast the most with heavy rain and strong wind today, which will likely lead to widespread flooding and power outages. For Western Washington,...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
q13fox.com
Small business in Monroe loses entire flock to the bird flu
The Washington State Department Of Agriculture came out on Dec. 28 to test the birds, and the results came back positive for bird flu. Per federal policy, their entire flock was euthanized, which included 174 ducks and four geese.
Chronicle
Changing of the Guard: Outgoing Three-Term Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza Honored as New Sheriff Assumes the Office
The start of the new year brought change within the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office as outgoing Sheriff John Snaza said his goodbyes and incoming Sheriff Derek Sanders introduced his new staff. Sanders was elected Thurston County sheriff in November, ousting the three-term incumbent. Snaza, the twin brother of Lewis...
Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash
The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions shut down the highway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted about the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The accident closed the highway at milepost 10 near South Meridian.
Seattle, Washington
Updated Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set
The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) has updated the prescriptive earthquake home retrofit plan set! We are now using an updated drawing plan set that has been approved by the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) and uploaded to our website. The same plan set is already being used in several local jurisdictions, including Auburn, Bellevue, and King County. Visit WABO’s website for more home retrofit resources.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Gusty winds settle down Thursday with rain returning late
SEATTLE - Winds were the big story across Western WA on Wednesday with gusts pushing between 50 & 57 mph into the foothills. Thousands of folks were without power as rain pushed in late. The airport was also gusty with peak speeds hitting 39 mph during the late evening hours....
q13fox.com
Suspect identified and charged in hit and run death of cyclist in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police have identified 20-year-old Mohamed Yusuf as the suspect who hit and killed a 63-year-old man in West Seattle. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Yusuf with vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. Police say victim Robert Mason was biking back home from work when Yusuf hit...
Comments / 4