Pierce County, WA

q13fox.com

High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound

WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Weekend traffic: 520 Bridge will be fully closed starting Friday night

SEATTLE - Beginning Friday night, the State Route 520 Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be placing girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge. Construction is scheduled from 11 p.m....
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train

SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
SUMNER, WA
q13fox.com

Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Crews are investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened in Lakewood on Wednesday. According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR), crews were dispatched to the 12900 block of Lincoln Ave. SW at 11:41 a.m. Despite a quick response – knocking the fire down in 14 minutes, a man died inside the apartment.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Death investigation underway in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Wind Advisory issued for east Puget Sound lowlands

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington Wednesday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS is warning of wind...
BELLEVUE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updated Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) has updated the prescriptive earthquake home retrofit plan set! We are now using an updated drawing plan set that has been approved by the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) and uploaded to our website. The same plan set is already being used in several local jurisdictions, including Auburn, Bellevue, and King County. Visit WABO’s website for more home retrofit resources.
SEATTLE, WA

