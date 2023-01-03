Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL Suspends Monday Night Football Following Devastating On-Field Collapse
Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has officially been postponed. The decision comes just over an hour after coaches and officials temporarily suspended play following the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at the ...
Stadium reaction after scary collapse from Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday game
Buffalo Bills safety, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, inducing worry and fear for fans watching at home and especially in the stadium.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
Bills Player Collapsed on Field; 'MNF' Game Officially Suspended
Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was officially suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, ESPN's John Parry confirmed during the game's live broadcast.
News Channel 25
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
Buffalo Bills Give Another Update on Damar Hamlin
The sports world is thinking of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Just three drives into the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed to the field after standing up and was immediately cared for by medical staffs for both teams. Hamlin was administered CPR and...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Per Bills PR:. Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition...
Bills-Bengals MNF suspended after injury to Damar Hamlin
The Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” has been suspended until further notice after an injury to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a scary injury with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after making a tackle. An ambulance entered the field...
WCPO
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
WKRC
Monday Night Football preview: Bengals, Bills battle for AFC supremacy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The defending AFC champions are still battling for the top seed in the conference, a spot currently held by the Bills. The Cincinnati Bengals are just a game back of Buffalo in the standings. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor...
“This is bigger than football”: Bills fans come together in prayer for Hamlin
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a somber afternoon and evening at One Bills Drive. Fans organized two vigils outside Highmark Stadium offering prayers and well-wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football. He was rushed via ambulance to […]
Joe Buck reflected on how he covered Damar Hamlin's cardiac injury during 'Monday Night Football'
Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed in the first quarter when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest after a tackle. It was a terrifying scene and a clear life-or-death emergency that nobody in the stadium could have anticipated. For ESPN’s...
See Niagara Falls lit in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin tonight
Niagara Falls will be illuminated blue tonight for 15 minutes in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Jeff Russo of WKBW-TV shared that the illumination board for Niagara Falls plans on making the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe blue from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. in support of the Bills safety.
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
Comments / 0