US News and World Report

Five Promises: PM Sunak Vows to Tackle Britain's Most Serious Problems

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to reducing illegal migration, in a speech aimed at convincing his restive lawmakers he can lead them into the next election. In a speech that was high on ambition but low...
BBC

Keir Starmer embraces Brexit slogan with 'take back control' pledge

Sir Keir Starmer has promised a new "take back control" bill to transfer powers from Westminster to communities. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader - a former Remain supporter - said he wanted to turn the Brexit campaign slogan "into a solution". He pledged to devolve new...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’

More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
The Independent

Mick Lynch challenged over his Brexit support by James O’Brien

Rail union boss Mick Lynch was grilled over his support for Brexit and the potential for the UK’s exit from the European Union to cause the ripping up of workers’ rights. LBC host James O’Brien challenged the leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union over his decision to back a Leave vote in 2016 and the planned “bonfire” of EU laws after Brexit.“These are hard-won rights that the TUC now fears are going to be abolished by legislation being pursued by the current government as a direct consequence of the Brexit you supported,” the host said.But Mr...
BBC

Sunak: I'll fix economy, cut NHS waits and stop migrant boats

NHS faces major challenge to bring down waiting lists. Despite all the attention being on the long waits for ambulances and in A&E, the prime minister preferred to make reducing the waiting list for routine hospital treatment one of his five key priorities. Currently more than 7m people are waiting...
BBC

China Covid: WHO warns about under-representing Covid deaths

The World Health Organization has warned that China is under-representing the true impact of Covid in the country - in particular deaths. The removal of most restrictions last month has led to a surge in cases. But China has stopped publishing daily cases data, and has announced only 22 Covid...
The Independent

UK workers at online giant Amazon to stage first ever strike amid pay dispute

The first ever strike by UK workers at online giant Amazon is to be held later this month, it has been announced.Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will walk out on January 25 in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Amazon workers in Coventry are set to make history on January 25, becoming the first ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.“They’ve shown they’re willing to put themselves on the line to fight for what’s right.“But people working for one of the...
BBC

NI Troubles: Call to shelve legacy bill rejected

A new call for the government to shelve its Troubles legacy bill has been rejected, with a minister stating he sees "no circumstances" in which it would be withdrawn. The bill, which introduces conditional amnesties, is on course to pass into law before summer. Victims' commissioner Ian Jeffers said: "We...
BBC

Channel 4: Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan confirms U-turn on privatisation

The government has confirmed it will not go ahead with a controversial plan to privatise Channel 4. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had said government ownership was "holding Channel 4 back". But her successor Michelle Donelan has now said the broadcaster "should not be sold", instead proposing other reforms because...
BBC

Train drivers' union warns strikes could escalate

Train drivers may intensify their campaign of industrial action as they seek a breakthrough in an ongoing dispute over pay, their union leader has said. Drivers at 15 train companies are walking out on Thursday, leaving some operators unable to run any trains. Mick Whelan told the BBC that Aslef...
BBC

East Belfast: 'Harmful drugs' worth £180,000 seized

A significant quantity of harmful drugs with a potential street value of up to £180,000 have been seized during a raid in east Belfast, police have said. Suspected class A, B and C controlled drugs were taken from a property in the Beersbridge Road on 30 December 2022. A...
The Independent

Brexit: disaster relief charity hired to help drivers stuck at Dover

The government has hired a disaster relief charity to help drivers stuck in lengthy queues at the Port of Dover in Kent during 2023, it has emerged. The Department for Transport (DfT) signed off on a £200,000 contract for RE:ACT – a humanitarian charity which gets aid to war and disaster zones – to help those hit by disruption at Dover.The charity will hand our food and water to motorists and lorry drivers if they are hampered by the major standstills seen in 2022, linked to post-Brexit problems.The DfT contract said the emergency response plan was necessary due to “regular...
BBC

Black Eyed Peas in Polish row over rainbow armbands

A new year row has broken out in Poland after US band Black Eyed Peas showed support for LGBT rights by wearing rainbow armbands during Polish TV's New Year's Eve special. Some 8.3 million viewers tuned in to the public broadcaster's New Year's Eve of Dreams programme, a live show in the ski resort of Zakopane.

