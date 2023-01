The first ever strike by UK workers at online giant Amazon is to be held later this month, it has been announced.Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will walk out on January 25 in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Amazon workers in Coventry are set to make history on January 25, becoming the first ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.“They’ve shown they’re willing to put themselves on the line to fight for what’s right.“But people working for one of the...

1 DAY AGO