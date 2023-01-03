Read full article on original website
Related
Boris Johnson counts down the New Year in the Cotswolds after telling Brits 'things will get better'
EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson was spotted enthusiastically partying away and ringing in the New Year in a sleepy village of Charlbury in the Cotswolds.
US News and World Report
Five Promises: PM Sunak Vows to Tackle Britain's Most Serious Problems
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to reducing illegal migration, in a speech aimed at convincing his restive lawmakers he can lead them into the next election. In a speech that was high on ambition but low...
BBC
Keir Starmer embraces Brexit slogan with 'take back control' pledge
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a new "take back control" bill to transfer powers from Westminster to communities. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader - a former Remain supporter - said he wanted to turn the Brexit campaign slogan "into a solution". He pledged to devolve new...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
Traces of suspected cocaine found after parties in Liz Truss’s grace-and-favour house, say staff
Traces of a suspected class A drug were found at a government grace-and-favour home after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss, the Guardian has been told. The white powder was discovered at the Chevening estate last summer in the days before Truss won the Tory leadership contest and became prime minister, according to sources.
Rishi Sunak tells hospitals not to cancel operations despite pressure on NHS
PM admits waiting times are too long as he makes five promises in new year speech
Mick Lynch challenged over his Brexit support by James O’Brien
Rail union boss Mick Lynch was grilled over his support for Brexit and the potential for the UK’s exit from the European Union to cause the ripping up of workers’ rights. LBC host James O’Brien challenged the leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union over his decision to back a Leave vote in 2016 and the planned “bonfire” of EU laws after Brexit.“These are hard-won rights that the TUC now fears are going to be abolished by legislation being pursued by the current government as a direct consequence of the Brexit you supported,” the host said.But Mr...
BBC
Sunak: I'll fix economy, cut NHS waits and stop migrant boats
NHS faces major challenge to bring down waiting lists. Despite all the attention being on the long waits for ambulances and in A&E, the prime minister preferred to make reducing the waiting list for routine hospital treatment one of his five key priorities. Currently more than 7m people are waiting...
BBC
China Covid: WHO warns about under-representing Covid deaths
The World Health Organization has warned that China is under-representing the true impact of Covid in the country - in particular deaths. The removal of most restrictions last month has led to a surge in cases. But China has stopped publishing daily cases data, and has announced only 22 Covid...
UK workers at online giant Amazon to stage first ever strike amid pay dispute
The first ever strike by UK workers at online giant Amazon is to be held later this month, it has been announced.Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will walk out on January 25 in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Amazon workers in Coventry are set to make history on January 25, becoming the first ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.“They’ve shown they’re willing to put themselves on the line to fight for what’s right.“But people working for one of the...
BBC
NI Troubles: Call to shelve legacy bill rejected
A new call for the government to shelve its Troubles legacy bill has been rejected, with a minister stating he sees "no circumstances" in which it would be withdrawn. The bill, which introduces conditional amnesties, is on course to pass into law before summer. Victims' commissioner Ian Jeffers said: "We...
FTSE 100 bosses paid more in three days than average UK worker for whole year
CEOs pass milestone nine hours earlier than last year, with pay up 39% on January 2022
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations, the U.S. administration announced Tuesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Jan. 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea’s nuclear and...
BBC
Channel 4: Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan confirms U-turn on privatisation
The government has confirmed it will not go ahead with a controversial plan to privatise Channel 4. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had said government ownership was "holding Channel 4 back". But her successor Michelle Donelan has now said the broadcaster "should not be sold", instead proposing other reforms because...
BBC
Train drivers' union warns strikes could escalate
Train drivers may intensify their campaign of industrial action as they seek a breakthrough in an ongoing dispute over pay, their union leader has said. Drivers at 15 train companies are walking out on Thursday, leaving some operators unable to run any trains. Mick Whelan told the BBC that Aslef...
BBC
East Belfast: 'Harmful drugs' worth £180,000 seized
A significant quantity of harmful drugs with a potential street value of up to £180,000 have been seized during a raid in east Belfast, police have said. Suspected class A, B and C controlled drugs were taken from a property in the Beersbridge Road on 30 December 2022. A...
Brexit: disaster relief charity hired to help drivers stuck at Dover
The government has hired a disaster relief charity to help drivers stuck in lengthy queues at the Port of Dover in Kent during 2023, it has emerged. The Department for Transport (DfT) signed off on a £200,000 contract for RE:ACT – a humanitarian charity which gets aid to war and disaster zones – to help those hit by disruption at Dover.The charity will hand our food and water to motorists and lorry drivers if they are hampered by the major standstills seen in 2022, linked to post-Brexit problems.The DfT contract said the emergency response plan was necessary due to “regular...
BBC
Black Eyed Peas in Polish row over rainbow armbands
A new year row has broken out in Poland after US band Black Eyed Peas showed support for LGBT rights by wearing rainbow armbands during Polish TV's New Year's Eve special. Some 8.3 million viewers tuned in to the public broadcaster's New Year's Eve of Dreams programme, a live show in the ski resort of Zakopane.
Comments / 0