Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Alabama football NFL Draft 2023 plan tracker: Who's turning pro, who's staying with Tide?
In addition to roster movement with the transfer portal, declarations for the 2023 NFL Draft will also impact Alabama football's roster for next season. That's nothing new. Especially considering the number of draft picks Nick Saban produces each year. He has had 41 players selected in the first round alone over his 16 seasons with the Crimson Tide. ...
Alabama stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. declare for NFL Draft after Sugar Bowl victory
Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. announced Monday they will be entering the NFL Draft after outstanding collegiate careers.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
South Carolina starting offensive lineman declaring for the NFL Draft
He made 47 starts during his Gamecocks football career
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
Former Georgia LB enters 2023 NFL draft
Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jaden Hunter has entered the 2023 NFL draft. Hunter has spent the past four seasons with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The former four-star recruit racked up 132 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced turnovers over his four seasons at Western Kentucky. Hunter was originally a...
Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision
Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
sportstalksc.com
#Clemson DE KJ Henry announces for the NFL Draft
For the second time in as many days, a key member of the Clemson defensive line announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft and not return for the 2023 season. Defensive end KJ Henry made disclosed his plans Wednesday afternoon one day after defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced his intentions to enter the Draft.
NBC Sports
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has declared for the NFL draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. His announcement came a day after the Trojans’ 46-45 upset loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. “Although the outcome of this season was not what we wanted, I gave this university, the fans,...
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
Comments / 0