Alabama State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football NFL Draft 2023 plan tracker: Who's turning pro, who's staying with Tide?

In addition to roster movement with the transfer portal, declarations for the 2023 NFL Draft will also impact Alabama football's roster for next season. That's nothing new. Especially considering the number of draft picks Nick Saban produces each year. He has had 41 players selected in the first round alone over his 16 seasons with the Crimson Tide. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia LB enters 2023 NFL draft

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jaden Hunter has entered the 2023 NFL draft. Hunter has spent the past four seasons with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The former four-star recruit racked up 132 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced turnovers over his four seasons at Western Kentucky. Hunter was originally a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision

Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
sportstalksc.com

#Clemson DE KJ Henry announces for the NFL Draft

For the second time in as many days, a key member of the Clemson defensive line announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft and not return for the 2023 season. Defensive end KJ Henry made disclosed his plans Wednesday afternoon one day after defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced his intentions to enter the Draft.
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Sports

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has declared for the NFL draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. His announcement came a day after the Trojans’ 46-45 upset loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. “Although the outcome of this season was not what we wanted, I gave this university, the fans,...

