NBC Sports
Venus Williams earns long-awaited victory in Auckland
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Venus Williams is back in the win column. The 42-year-old Williams beat qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic on Monday for her first singles victory since Wimbledon in 2021. The seven-time major champion has been awarded a...
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
atptour.com
United Cup City Finals Preview: Tiafoe, Fritz Look To Stay Perfect For Team USA
The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six teams. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will each feature five matches — two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles — spread across two sessions.
atptour.com
Nitto ATP Finals Champs Ram/Salisbury Open New Season With Pune Win
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury picked up where they left off in 2022 as they opened the new season with a doubles win Tuesday at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune. Fresh off their maiden Nitto ATP Finals title in November, the American-British pairing defeated Sebastian Baez and Luis David Martinez 6-3, 7-6(1) to advance to the quarter-finals at the ATP 250. The top seeds will meet Ramkumar Ramanathan and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela next after the Indian-Mexican pair edged Rohan Bopanna and Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 11-9.
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Yardbarker
Alcaraz, Nadal, Gauff lead list of players joining AO initiative to help people in Ukraine
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will lead fellow pros from across both the ATP & WTA tours to take part in a charity exhibition event for Ukraine at next week’s Australian Open. The Tennis Plays for Peace Initiative will aim to raise further funds and support relief efforts for...
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Venus Williams wins first singles match since 2021
Venus Williams won her first WTA singles match since mid-2021 with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Katie Volynets on Monday in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Williams, a wild-card entrant in the tournament, was broken in the ninth game of the first set...
atptour.com
Van Rijthoven Makes Winning Start In Pune
Tim van Rijthoven became the third Dutchman into the second round of the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune on Tuesday, when he sealed a 6-4, 6-4 first-round victory against Radu Albot. The No. 111-ranked Van Rijthoven clinched the only break of each set in his maiden tour-level meeting against Albot,...
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
atptour.com
Djokovic Earns First Win Of Season In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic is up and running in 2023. Competing in his first singles match of the season Tuesday, the Serbian quickly found his range to overcome Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 and reach the second round at the Adelaide International 1. "For the first match I can't complain," Djokovic said....
atptour.com
Partnership: How Did Hurkacz Make Swiatek Crack Up?
One of the most dynamic duos in the United Cup is Team Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the WTA World No. 1, and Hubert Hurkacz. What would they take from one another’s games to improve even more?. “Ability to win a lot,” Hurkacz revealed, cracking a laugh. The 25-year-old...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas exorcises Coric memories with thrilling victory in another epic
Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in another epic battle with Borna Coric on Wednesday. This time he came out a winner, just. It was at the 2020 US Open that Tsitsipas suffered one of his most difficult losses, squandering six match points as he was beaten by Coric in the second round. It was a defeat that lingered.
atptour.com
Sakkari Holds Off Mertens To Clinch Perth City Finals Spot For Greece
Sakellaridis stuns Bergs as top-seeded nation earns 4-1 win in Group A tie. Maria Sakkari sealed a Perth City Finals place for Greece at the United Cup on Tuesday morning with a 6-1, 7-5 defeat of Elise Mertens in one hour and 23 minutes. Greece required only two points from...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander believes Djokovic has to win at Australian Open to keep pace in GOAT Race: "You cannot lose in Melbourne and be 21 and Rafa gets to 23"
Novak Djokovic is favoured to win the Australian Open and Mats Wilander thinks he needs to win it in order to keep himself in the GOAT debate. Djokovic will be going for his 10th Australian Open which would be iconic it itself but it would also boost his GOAT status chase. There are many reasons why Djokovic would want to win the event and one of them is also to take revenge on the way he was denied a chance to play at the event last year.
atptour.com
Peers/Stosur Seal Victory For Australia
John Peers and Samantha Stosur ensured Australia finished its United Cup campaign with victory Tuesday when they defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez 6-2, 6-3 to give the home nation a 3-2 win against Team Spain. The pair was dominant throughout the 58-minute clash, winning 97 per cent...
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
atptour.com
Karatsev Edges Into Pune QFs In Two TBs
Aslan Karatsev has yet to drop a set in the 2023 ATP Tour season, but he had to save three set points on Wednesday at the Tata Open Maharashtra to maintain that perfect record. After erasing one in the opening set of a 7-6(7), 7-6(8) victory against Tim van Rijthoven, the eighth seed fought off two more in set two to advance to the quarter-finals at the ATP 250.
