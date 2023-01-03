ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KCTV 5

FORECAST: Normal high temperature for January expected Thursday

A cut-off low continues to spin over the Upper Midwest, bringing clouds and mild temperatures to our area. As the winds come in from the west, temperatures will hold in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees from after midnight into early Thursday morning. The low will eventually shift east by Thursday afternoon and evening. That should allow for clouds to clear from northern Missouri. Temperatures will likely climb near 40 degrees by the afternoon, nearly matching our normal high for this time of year. After that, we’ll see a brief warmup Friday with highs generally in the middle to upper 40s before our next storm system arrives. This one has a chance of bringing a wintry mix or a rain/snow mix to the area very late Friday into the first half of Saturday. Models currently differ on the track of the storm system and how cold it gets, which will determine what our primary precipitation type will be. This early on, I would expect minor accumulations from rain and snow, and little to no ice accumulation. The track will change over the next few days, so make sure to check back with the Storm Track 5 weather team for an updated look at the weekend forecast!
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
WSAV News 3

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and evening. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until 2 p.m. Timing […]
wrganews.com

Updated: Tornado Watch in Effect for NWGA

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has upgraded the hazardous weather outlook to a tornado watch until 9:00 PM Tonight (Tuesday, January 3rd) for Northwest Georgia. Previously reported: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are...
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night

OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
darkhorsepressnow.com

Monday Weather: warm and humid, potential for storms this afternoon

From the NWS: A few rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected from late this afternoon through the daytime Tuesday. The first rounds of storms will mainly impact parts of north Louisiana and Arkansas, and northwest Mississippi late this afternoon and again early Tuesday morning. Storms will weaken as they move eastward tomorrow morning. An additional round of severe storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Tornadoes (some possibly strong), damaging wind gusts, and large hail are all possible with these storms.
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was a concern again Monday morning with visibility as low as zero miles in some locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A dense fog advisory was in effect for the entire area until 10 a.m. Monday. The fog is anticipated to dissipate by noon and lead to a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a 10% chance of an isolated shower.
OBA

Severe weather threat this afternoon into Wednesday

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a weather alert for this afternoon through Wednesday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. The first round is expected in our area mid-afternoon. Here's more from the National Weather Service Mobile Alabama office... There is an...
Axios

Winter storm hits Plains, Midwest with severe threat in South

Extreme winter weather bearing down on the Plains and upper Midwest overnight with heavy snow was threatening to unleash strong tornadoes in the South. The latest: Over three million people were under tornado watches across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Arkansas — where local officials said there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado damaging Jessieville High School during powerful winds.
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
