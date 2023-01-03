A cut-off low continues to spin over the Upper Midwest, bringing clouds and mild temperatures to our area. As the winds come in from the west, temperatures will hold in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees from after midnight into early Thursday morning. The low will eventually shift east by Thursday afternoon and evening. That should allow for clouds to clear from northern Missouri. Temperatures will likely climb near 40 degrees by the afternoon, nearly matching our normal high for this time of year. After that, we’ll see a brief warmup Friday with highs generally in the middle to upper 40s before our next storm system arrives. This one has a chance of bringing a wintry mix or a rain/snow mix to the area very late Friday into the first half of Saturday. Models currently differ on the track of the storm system and how cold it gets, which will determine what our primary precipitation type will be. This early on, I would expect minor accumulations from rain and snow, and little to no ice accumulation. The track will change over the next few days, so make sure to check back with the Storm Track 5 weather team for an updated look at the weekend forecast!

MISSOURI STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO