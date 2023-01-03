Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Normal high temperature for January expected Thursday
A cut-off low continues to spin over the Upper Midwest, bringing clouds and mild temperatures to our area. As the winds come in from the west, temperatures will hold in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees from after midnight into early Thursday morning. The low will eventually shift east by Thursday afternoon and evening. That should allow for clouds to clear from northern Missouri. Temperatures will likely climb near 40 degrees by the afternoon, nearly matching our normal high for this time of year. After that, we’ll see a brief warmup Friday with highs generally in the middle to upper 40s before our next storm system arrives. This one has a chance of bringing a wintry mix or a rain/snow mix to the area very late Friday into the first half of Saturday. Models currently differ on the track of the storm system and how cold it gets, which will determine what our primary precipitation type will be. This early on, I would expect minor accumulations from rain and snow, and little to no ice accumulation. The track will change over the next few days, so make sure to check back with the Storm Track 5 weather team for an updated look at the weekend forecast!
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and evening. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until 2 p.m. Timing […]
wrganews.com
Updated: Tornado Watch in Effect for NWGA
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has upgraded the hazardous weather outlook to a tornado watch until 9:00 PM Tonight (Tuesday, January 3rd) for Northwest Georgia. Previously reported: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms move east this evening, snow overnight northwest
Storms will continue east tonight, and our attention will turn to the winter weather impacting northwest Kansas. Moisture will wrap around and move back into the region. Pair that with below-freezing temperatures, and you get a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a large portion of Northwest...
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night
OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Monday Weather: warm and humid, potential for storms this afternoon
From the NWS: A few rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected from late this afternoon through the daytime Tuesday. The first rounds of storms will mainly impact parts of north Louisiana and Arkansas, and northwest Mississippi late this afternoon and again early Tuesday morning. Storms will weaken as they move eastward tomorrow morning. An additional round of severe storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Tornadoes (some possibly strong), damaging wind gusts, and large hail are all possible with these storms.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Latest Tuesday, Wednesday forecast as snow hammers Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the snow storm hammering Minnesota today as well as how much snow the Twin Cities should expect over the next couple of days. * INTENSE snow through mid-late afternoon. * A break this evening with more snow tonight into Wednesday night. * Snow...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was a concern again Monday morning with visibility as low as zero miles in some locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A dense fog advisory was in effect for the entire area until 10 a.m. Monday. The fog is anticipated to dissipate by noon and lead to a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a 10% chance of an isolated shower.
Severe weather threat this afternoon into Wednesday
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a weather alert for this afternoon through Wednesday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. The first round is expected in our area mid-afternoon. Here's more from the National Weather Service Mobile Alabama office... There is an...
Winter storm hits Plains, Midwest with severe threat in South
Extreme winter weather bearing down on the Plains and upper Midwest overnight with heavy snow was threatening to unleash strong tornadoes in the South. The latest: Over three million people were under tornado watches across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Arkansas — where local officials said there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado damaging Jessieville High School during powerful winds.
Governor Abbott has Alerted Texas Agencies to Prepare for Bad Winter Weather
Governor Abbott at a weather response in February 2021Photo byTwitter. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather and flash flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is used to weather emergencies in Texas as well as other locations.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
