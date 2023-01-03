Britney Spears' Former Security Guard Motions To Sanction Dad Jamie Spears Amid Spying Allegations

Mega

Alex Vlasov , the former member of Britney Spears ’ security team who publicly alleged the pop star’s father instructed him to spy on the “Gimme More” songstress, is striking back against against Jamie Spears , asking a court to sanction the dad-of-three for subpoenaing him.

In a new motion obtained by Radar earlier this week, Vlasov, who came forward with in the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears , is requesting that Jamie pay $10,000 for his “abuse and misuses of the discovery process.”

According to Vlasov, who detailed how Jamie told members of Britney's security team to use devices that could read the “Hold Me Closer” artist’s text messages and listen in to her phone calls, the famous father’s subpoena was the result of him speaking out.

Jamie’s motion, his team alleged, was seemingly designed “to harass and punish Vlasov for blowing the whistle on Jamie’s wrongs, probable crimes and other misconduct while serving as a court-appointed conservator in this matter.”

“Mr. Spears and his counsel have improperly used this proceeding to engage in a scorched earth litigation campaign against Britney Spears and now a third-party witness, Alexander Vlasov, who courageously exposed Mr. Spears’s wrongdoing,” read the motion, before detailing Jamie’s alleged intentions.

“Mr. Spears’ goals appear to have been three-fold,” they continued. "(i) attempt to embarrass and intimidate his daughter ; and (ii) generate wasteful legal expenses that he apparently seeks payment of from her estate, while (iii) improperly using this proceeding to harass and punish those who have led to Mr. Spears’ disgraceful removal as conservator . This is litigation vengeance of the highest order. It is improper.”

This motion comes as Vlasov claims he doesn’t have any “documents nor information relevant to the issues remaining in the case” at hand.

“There is no secret that Mr. Vlasov worked for Black Box for a number of years, nor any question that many of the documents Mr. Spears seek to compel Mr. Vlasov to produce are (or were) held by Black Box,” the former guard’s attorney explained.