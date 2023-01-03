ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

1-4-8-3

(one, four, eight, three)

¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bluespan Narrows the Digital Divide in Arizona with Hybrid Networks, Combines Fiber and Tarana’s ngFWA Platform to Quickly Connect Communities with High-Speed Internet

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Bluespan, an experienced U.S. internet service provider (ISP), and Tarana, the company that created the first instance of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology with their G1 broadband platform, today announced a number of hybrid network projects that will result in more than 750,000 homes passed across Arizona and Washington state. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005404/en/ Bluespan and Tarana today announced a number of hybrid network projects that will result in more than 750,000 homes passed across Arizona and Washington state. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
Brenna Temple

Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022

Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a small regional airport near the Idaho border and handed over to local authorities Wednesday evening. Uniformed law enforcement officers were waiting on the tarmac for the the Pennsylvania State Police plane to land, and then they escorted the handcuffed Kohberger to a caravan of five vehicles for the short drive from Washington across the Idaho border. Kohberger’s arrival means the court documents filed in his case should soon be unsealed, potentially shedding some light on Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohburger.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was returned to Idaho on Wednesday to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions are expected to be unsealed soon, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection with the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Here’s a look at what is known so far about the killings, the suspect and the latest developments. WHO IS THE SUSPECT?
MOSCOW, ID
KGET

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

More U-Haul trucks left California than any other state in 2022

Calif. — The Californiaexodus continued in 2022, at least according to new data recently released from U-Haul. The moving truck rental company’s annual growth index shows that more moving trucks departed from California than any other state for the third consecutive year. California has had one of the greatest net losses of U-Haul trucks since 2016, always landing in one of the lowest-growth spots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista

The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy