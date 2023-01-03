ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local businesses react to busy holiday spending season

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404xpk_0k1SDhNJ00

The holidays are an important time of the year for any business, even make or break for some.

Small, locally owned businesses in particular rely on the season as their business and livelihood may be at risk. Businesses told WJET that shopping small is an investment in our local economy, especially at a time of the year when they rely on revenue the most.

Despite facing inflation, worker shortages and supply chain concerns, small businesses throughout Erie County on holiday shoppers coming through their doors to help make ends meet.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported that 80% of small businesses said the 2022 holiday season was more important to their financial health than last year.

Fresh start: Starting the new year on the right foot

The holidays are viewed as a time for growth, according to local businesses, and traffic in the store can be encouraging.

“I think it’s like the best year I’ve ever had in the store. Locally, people came out and it was phenomenal. I was busy even on the snow day,” said Vickie Allen Shea, owner, Allen Stoneware.

Courtney Sargent, a footwear specialist with Achilles Running Shop, said that their holiday success goes hand in hand with one popular New Year’s resolution: fitness.

“Thanksgiving we get a rush. In-between Christmas and Thanksgiving, we get lots of gift cards, and then a big rush over Christmas as well with the New Year’s resolutions,” said Sargent. “Lots of new gym members and new people that just want to get into fitness and take care of their bodies, so a nice little pickup this time of year.”

Your Money: Making the most of New Year resolutions

A manager for Lollie and Company also said that November and December make up what they call their most anticipated season, so they prepare by bringing in lots of new merchandise, giving customers something fresh to look at.

A study conducted by Reuters shows holiday shopping sales can make up to 40% of some small businesses’ annual sales. One small business owner said that Erie has really invested in small businesses this year.

“Small Business Saturday is traditionally very good. It’s like a show, a craft show, but it just continued all the way through. So I think Erie has really made an effort to support small business,” Allen added.

Local businesses said that they’re recovering from the big season and looking to clear out the last of their holiday inventory with clearance sales.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

