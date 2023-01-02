Read full article on original website
-- Mercedes Varnado (aka Sasha Banks) makes her first public wrestling appearance tomorrow at the 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is expected that she will appear on camera at the very least with at least one more appearance or possibly even a match for sister promotion Stardom later this year. It was reported yesterday that Banks' most recent tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi) would be flying over to accompany Banks, though it wasn't clear if she would also be appearing on camera.
-- Mercedes Varnado, now known as Mercedes Mone and formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her return to the wrestling scene earlier today at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what was a poorly kept secret for the last few weeks. Banks' status on the North American wrestling scene remains a topic of uncertainty as she continues to be rumored to be the mystery partner of Saraya next week on Dynamite.
-- Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks is set to make her in-ring debut with NJPW under the name Mercedes Mone and rumors of her headed to AEW were also a hot topic of discussion until last night when AEW announced that Saraya's mystery partner next week will actually be Toni Storm and not Mercedes as strongly rumored. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW went ahead and announced Storm as the mystery competitor because everyone was thinking it was incorrectly believing it was going to be Mercedes and by leaving it for next week, it was likely going to end up being a massive let down.
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how Mercedes Moné (F.K.A. Sasha Banks in the WWE) did not get into wrestling just to get into wrestling as Moné got into wrestling to make a difference and not just women’s wrestling, but for all of wrestling.
Two of the Four Horsewomen were in attendance at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event in Tokyo, Japan. As noted, Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at the highly-anticipated annual event as Mercedes Mone to set up a match with KAIRI at a NJPW show on February 18th.
NJPW recently had the first night of their Wrestle Kingdom Event, which took place from Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The show saw IWGP World Heavyweight Champion "Switchblade" Jay White put his IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the line against "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada in the main event. Below are...
NJPW is set to hold their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV later tonight, January 4th from inside the legendary Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and the show will be headlined by reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the line against Kazuchika Okada. The...
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington with their first weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c. On tap for tonight's show is Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. AR Fox, Bryan...
-- A fresh edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on YouTube,. Check out the footage below, featuring NXT World Champion Bron Breakker:. -- In other World Wrestling Etertainment news, WWE SMackdown Superstar and current NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston has announced plans to build a computer lab and library for kids in Ghana:
-- WWE's biggest event of the year - WrestleMania - is now on the horizon, however, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be appearing at the show as well as what the matches are scheduled to be at the top of the card. As way back as last year, it was believed that one of the headline matches would be Becky Lynch returning and taking on Ronda Rousey - a bout that was penciled in by Vince McMahon when he led creative. However, multiple sources are now confirming that that match is no longer planned with Rousey possibly going against Rhea Ripley instead. Fightfulselect.com reports that at least one talent believes Rousey will still be booked into a "big match" at the show.
WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and Night 2 Events on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and as of this writing, no matches, appearances or even special performances have been announced for both shows. According to WrestleTix, Night 1...
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently had their STRONG: Best Of 2022 special, which took place from inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Jay White take on Hikuleo in a Singles Match in the main event. NJPW's STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
For former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro Wrestling was a "dream come true." The women's wrestling star wrote as much in one of several posts on social media covering her appearance at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event in Tokyo, Japan this week.
Former WWE NXT UK Star Nina Samuels recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston on a variety of topics such as how Mercedes Moné (F.K.A. Sasha Banks) is definitely a huge name in the pro wrestling industry and how her surprise appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 was one of the worst-kept secrets, but maybe it was meant that way.
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show from Seattle, WA. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview. Featured...
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how Kenny Omega always wanted to do a program with Will Ospreay in NJPW at some point and how nobody actually knew it would happen as well as how everybody was pretty stressed out about it because that is one of the key matches at Wrestle Kingdom.
"The Mad King" has mad respect for Jun Akiyama. Eddie Kingston recently appeared as a guest on the Dark Puroresu Flowsion podcast for an interview, during which he reflected on his match against the Japanese wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he felt blessed that...
Booker T spoke about some current pro wrestling related topics on the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. During the episode, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the recent passing of former TNA Wrestling commentator Don West, as well as his thoughts on how he favors taking older wrestlers off of television and putting younger talent on the show.
-- William Regal, who announced his departure from AEW last week after a very brief stint with the company, officially started in his new role with WWE yesterday. While the exact title of his position is unknown, it is believed that Regal was given a Vice President role and will focus on coaching with no TV appearances likely until next year as conditions of his release from AEW.
