Barbara Guynn, 101, of Oswego, passed away on January 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Simmons) Andrews. Barbara married Edwin T. Keefe Sr. in 1943 and was a loving wife and homemaker and caring mother to their four children. After the death of Edwin in 1967, she was remarried to James Guynn in 1970.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO