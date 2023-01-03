Read full article on original website
Oswego County Distributes ARPA Funding to Pathway of Hope Featured
The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families. Pathway...
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
Oswego County DSS Foster Care Unit Receives Donation From Hades Hounds Featured
The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) Foster Care Unit recently received a donation from Hades Hounds, LEMC (Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club), Lake City Chapter. A dozen winter coats and snowsuits were donated to help foster children stay warm during these cold winter months. “We welcome this generous gift...
It's Official: SUNY Oswego is Now Recognized as a University Featured
SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”. This legal name...
'Early Bird' Lions Loot Tickets Bought Before Feb. 1st Get Dozen Free Roses Featured
Anyone who purchases a Lions Loot Ticket in from now through Feb. 1 will receive a certificate for a dozen roses, announced club President Brett Tallents. The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each.
Barbara Alice Cox – December 30, 2022 Featured
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr) of Oswego, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday December 30th. She was the first born to Alice Marie (Miller) Barr and Hugh Joseph (Joe) Barr of Point Pleasant, WV. She was 83 years old. Barb, known in her...
Harry C. Fowler Jr. – December 25, 2022 Featured
Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town died Sunday December 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from...
Barbara Guynn – January 1, 2023 Featured
Barbara Guynn, 101, of Oswego, passed away on January 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Simmons) Andrews. Barbara married Edwin T. Keefe Sr. in 1943 and was a loving wife and homemaker and caring mother to their four children. After the death of Edwin in 1967, she was remarried to James Guynn in 1970.
George C. Knighton Jr. – December 30, 2022 Featured
George C. Knighton Jr., 28, of Oswego, died on December 30, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of George C. Knighton Sr. and the late Kathryn (Jones) Martin. George previously worked as a cleaning tech at Novalis in Scriba. He loved spending time with family, going to the park, and swimming. George was adventurous, always on the move, and loved being outside.
