The Michigan State Police is asking the public for assistance locating Gregory Schaner. He is described as a white male, 61-years-old. He is 6’1” and around 200 Ibs. He was last seen around December 8th in the Watervliet area. No vehicle but may be riding a blue/silver female style bicycle. Any info call the Niles' post at 269-683-4411.

WATERVLIET, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO