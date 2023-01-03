ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Four Winds Casino hosts job fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Four Winds Casinos held a Job Fair today at University Park Mall. The job fair had positions from all sections of the casino, like food and beverage and hotel. But also positions for the new spa that is supposed to open soon at the South Bend location.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Woman injured in South Bend fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person is hurt after a fire in South Bend. It happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 500 block of South St. Joseph Street on Wednesday night. When responders arrived, they found a fire on the second floor, and a woman with minor injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Promise of downtown grocery met?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Questions are being raised about a new grocery store in downtown South Bend. The store would help alleviate the "food desert" that exists there. The developer who promised the store says big things are coming to downtown South Bend. Yet, the "store" WSBT saw...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Police identify victim from overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a late night shooting near the area of Memorial Hospital. It happened on Ashland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. South Bend Police found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

One-on-one with South Bend Mayor James Mueller

South Bend Mayor, James Mueller was in the studio with WSBT's Bob Montgomery on Thursday morning. Watch what he had to say about the consultant in the South Bend Clerk's office, the downtown grocery store delay and more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan State Police searching for missing man

The Michigan State Police is asking the public for assistance locating Gregory Schaner. He is described as a white male, 61-years-old. He is 6’1” and around 200 Ibs. He was last seen around December 8th in the Watervliet area. No vehicle but may be riding a blue/silver female style bicycle. Any info call the Niles' post at 269-683-4411.
WATERVLIET, MI
22 WSBT

Michigan City woman charged in death of toddler

Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a motor vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, was arrested for reckless homicide after a LaPorte judge found sufficient evidence to charge Hopper in the case. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

17-year-old injured in Elkhart shooting

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that happened in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim reported he was walking when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Woman accused of Elkhart County barn arsons to be sentenced

The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County will be sentenced Tuesday morning. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This happened after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November...

Comments / 0

Community Policy