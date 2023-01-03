Read full article on original website
Four Winds Casino hosts job fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Four Winds Casinos held a Job Fair today at University Park Mall. The job fair had positions from all sections of the casino, like food and beverage and hotel. But also positions for the new spa that is supposed to open soon at the South Bend location.
Woman injured in South Bend fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person is hurt after a fire in South Bend. It happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 500 block of South St. Joseph Street on Wednesday night. When responders arrived, they found a fire on the second floor, and a woman with minor injuries.
Promise of downtown grocery met?
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Questions are being raised about a new grocery store in downtown South Bend. The store would help alleviate the "food desert" that exists there. The developer who promised the store says big things are coming to downtown South Bend. Yet, the "store" WSBT saw...
Owner of downtown Knox burned building facing fine after demolition
KNOX, Ind. (WSBT) — The city of Knox is fining the owner of the burned out building downtown. According to our partners at WKVI Radio, the owner of the now demolished building on Main Street has 15 days to pay $5,000. The city ended up tearing down and removing...
Officials concerned with lack of progress of grocery store at new development
South Bend. Ind. — A business that soft opened over the weekend doesn't have all the necessary licenses to operate as a grocery store, according to a South Bend city official. The project – which has received 10-million dollars in city and state funds -- has been in the...
Berrien County sees increase in overdoses as people use powerful veterinary sedative
The Berrien County Health department is raising awareness with the increased overdoses involving Xylazine. Xylazine is a powerful veterinary sedative not approved for human use. The drug is also known as ‘tranq” and it has been found more frequently in the illicit drug supply in Michigan. It is...
Police identify victim from overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a late night shooting near the area of Memorial Hospital. It happened on Ashland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. South Bend Police found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
One-on-one with South Bend Mayor James Mueller
South Bend Mayor, James Mueller was in the studio with WSBT's Bob Montgomery on Thursday morning. Watch what he had to say about the consultant in the South Bend Clerk's office, the downtown grocery store delay and more.
Michigan State Police searching for missing man
The Michigan State Police is asking the public for assistance locating Gregory Schaner. He is described as a white male, 61-years-old. He is 6’1” and around 200 Ibs. He was last seen around December 8th in the Watervliet area. No vehicle but may be riding a blue/silver female style bicycle. Any info call the Niles' post at 269-683-4411.
Michigan City woman charged in death of toddler
Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a motor vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, was arrested for reckless homicide after a LaPorte judge found sufficient evidence to charge Hopper in the case. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned...
Man sentenced to 9 years after deadly hit-and-run involving middle schooler
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A local man received a nine-year sentence in a deadly hit-and-run. A Fulton County judge sentenced Gage Rogers yesterday. He pleaded guilty to two felony hit-and-run charges. The judge suspended about half the sentence, and Rogers will serve part of it on either home...
17-year-old injured in Elkhart shooting
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that happened in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim reported he was walking when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boston College rallies late, hands Notre Dame 4th straight ACC loss
CHESTNUT HILL, MA — Boston College rallied late, sending Notre Dame to it's fourth consecutive loss to open ACC play. Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 70-63 on Tuesday night. Boston...
Woman accused of Elkhart County barn arsons to be sentenced
The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County will be sentenced Tuesday morning. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This happened after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November...
Police identify victims of deadly New Year's shooting in Van Buren County
New details have been released about what appears to be a freak, deadly shooting on New Year's Eve in Van Buren County. Police have identified the two people killed at a party near Hartford. Officers say 35-year-old David Reed and 40-year-old Jason McCreary are the victims. Police say a man...
Elkhart Police seek help in identifying individual in counterfeit bill investigation
The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police ask if you can identify this individual, to contact Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
