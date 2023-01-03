ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF

Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres Pay Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin

The NHL's Buffalo Sabres paid an emotional yet triumphant tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday night. It was a show of support that manifested both on and off the ice, one that involved the number of their recovering Western New York brother. Hamlin is recovering in Cincinnati...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Eagles React to Damar Hamlin Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has spent the past day-and-a-half talking to his players, whether on the phone or in person, about the horrible scene that played out on Monday night involving Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and the need to restart his heart on the playing field after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Amani Oruwariye Does Not Feel Packers ‘Respect’ Lions

The Detroit Lions will be aware by the time Sunday Night Football kicks off what their playoff fate entails. If the Seattle Seahawks wind up victorious against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions playoff hopes will have been dashed, even before the first official snap of their nationally televised game.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Wichita Eagle

Wednesday Injury Report: A New Issue for Burks

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans know who will be throwing passes Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Based on Wednesday’s injury report, there is a little less clarity about who will be catching them. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was added with a groin issue. He was listed as a limited participant.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay regarded as ‘logical’ destination for Sean Payton in 2023

Bruce Arians passed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Todd Bowles over the offseason with the hope that the franchise would be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future. Instead, the ship has been rocky throughout the 2022 season but the team was able to secure an NFC South title and a playoff berth with a win over Carolina last weekend.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Previewing Week 18 of Fantasy Football For the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham joined the rest of the club's offensive threats as a top contributor in fantasy football for Week 17. Here's what he and the rest of those assets are expected to do in the team's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs:. Jarrett Stidham. Jarrett...

