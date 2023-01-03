Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals' Tee Higgins' family slams suggestion wide receiver was at fault for Damar Hamlin situation
The family of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins slammed any notion that their son was to blame for what happened to Damar Hamlin.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF
Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on...
Bart Scott under fire for Tee Higgins comments after Bills vs. Bengals
ESPN on-air personality Bart Scott appeared on “First Take” on Tuesday and came under fire for comments about the events that transpired on “Monday Night Football” between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. During the first quarter of Monday night’s game, Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered...
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
WATCH: Buffalo Sabres Pay Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin
The NHL's Buffalo Sabres paid an emotional yet triumphant tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday night. It was a show of support that manifested both on and off the ice, one that involved the number of their recovering Western New York brother. Hamlin is recovering in Cincinnati...
Bengals inactive players vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 17
The Cincinnati Bengals had one major question on the final injury report before “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills — would the questionable Sam Hubbard be able to play?. As expected, Hubbard was a game-time decision, as was the decision on who starts in place of...
Eagles React to Damar Hamlin Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has spent the past day-and-a-half talking to his players, whether on the phone or in person, about the horrible scene that played out on Monday night involving Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and the need to restart his heart on the playing field after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
Amani Oruwariye Does Not Feel Packers ‘Respect’ Lions
The Detroit Lions will be aware by the time Sunday Night Football kicks off what their playoff fate entails. If the Seattle Seahawks wind up victorious against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions playoff hopes will have been dashed, even before the first official snap of their nationally televised game.
NFL has provided a Week 18 scheduling update. Here’s one thing it means for the Chiefs
The health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains top of mind for NFL fans a day after he collapsed on the field with a cardiac event before medical personnel administered CPR to him on the field. Monday night’s Cincinnati-Buffalo game was postponed after that, and the NFL clarified what...
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17
With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs to Make Second Career Start in AFC South Matchup
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to get his second career start in an AFC South divisional game. Dobbs will make his second straight start for the Tennessee Titans as they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Dobbs threw for 232...
Wednesday Injury Report: A New Issue for Burks
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans know who will be throwing passes Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Based on Wednesday’s injury report, there is a little less clarity about who will be catching them. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was added with a groin issue. He was listed as a limited participant.
Tampa Bay regarded as ‘logical’ destination for Sean Payton in 2023
Bruce Arians passed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Todd Bowles over the offseason with the hope that the franchise would be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future. Instead, the ship has been rocky throughout the 2022 season but the team was able to secure an NFC South title and a playoff berth with a win over Carolina last weekend.
Patrick Mahomes is one of us when it comes to Bills-Bengals clash
Monday Night Football will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the best teams in the AFC. And just like all of us, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be watching. After all, one of these teams will likely be standing in their way en route to another Super Bowl appearance.
Previewing Week 18 of Fantasy Football For the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham joined the rest of the club's offensive threats as a top contributor in fantasy football for Week 17. Here's what he and the rest of those assets are expected to do in the team's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs:. Jarrett Stidham. Jarrett...
Vipers-Renegades to kick off XFL's 2023 season on Feb. 18
On the eve of players reporting to training camp, the XFL has finalized its full schedule for the 2023 season.
