Oswego County Distributes ARPA Funding to Pathway of Hope Featured
The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families. Pathway...
wwnytv.com
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is set to close at the end of this week. Jefferson County officials say part of the reason is that the shelter’s residents aren’t doing enough to help themselves. Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter has gone from being open...
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
informnny.com
Onondaga County 911 Call Center needs to hire 15 to 20 more dispatchers
TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re the first people to respond to any emergency call. The Onondaga County 911 Call Center is looking to hire more employees. They’re able to take every call, but there’s a strong need to onboard 15 to 20 new call takers and dispatchers.
Rescue Mission receives $1M in State aid for new mixed-use building
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not a day goes by where the Rescue Mission isn’t busy but during the winter months, the need is even greater. With their shelter full and a warehouse of donations in North Syracuse overflowing, the Mission’s simply outgrowing its current space. “We’ve got this nice plot of land that we for […]
informnny.com
Officials explain Jefferson County temporary homeless shelter changes
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — What was intended to be a temporary homeless shelter in Jefferson County has kept its doors open through the new year. The emergency shelter, located at 137 Main Street in the City of Watertown, was first opened following a severe lake-effect snowstorm in mid-November. This provided shelter and resources to upwards of 30 individuals at times after over a dozen were relocated inside the facility from the Butler Pavilion in the downtown area.
WKTV
New health care for OCJ inmates
Oneida County has contracted with a new company, Wellpath, to provide health and dental care to inmates at the Oneida County jail. Oneida County chooses new health care provider for OCJ inmates. Oneida County has chosen a new health care provider for the inmates at the county jail.
Michael Backus Transitions To President And CEO Of Oswego Health
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Health Board of Directors is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2023, with the retirement of Michael Harlovic, Michael Backus is the health system’s new President and CEO. The Oswego Health Board of Directors felt it was critical to succeed Harlovic with...
localsyr.com
Cayuga County offering home lead check
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the month of January, the Cayuga County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program will offer no-cost home assessments to the residents of Cayuga County. This applies to those live in houses, apartments and mobile homes. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, any...
localsyr.com
Owners of sick pets have limited options for care
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
countryfolks.com
Madison SWCD recognize the many hands
HAMILTON, NY – “Many hands make light work.” It also rings true that these hands operate the many tools and machines that do the heavy lifting for implementing water quality practices on the ground and near streams. “Conservation practices don’t just happen in a vacuum. It takes...
WKTV
Winners announced for Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority's recycling challenge
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority held its sixth Plastic Film Recycling Challenge for schools this past fall, to educate students on how to recycle the material. 16 schools within Oneida and Herkimer Counties took part in the challenge. They had five weeks to collect plastic film to...
WKTV
Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
WKTV
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3
ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
WKTV
Homes at high risk of radon in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County has been reported as a high-risk radon county. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas. According to a member of the county's Board of Supervisors, about 40% of basements in Madison County homes have elevated levels. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water which can enter a building through any cracks or openings. The only way to know for sure if you have a radon problem in your home is to get it tested. All homes are vulnerable.
WKTV
Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Jan. 31
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Jan. 31 at the Turning Stone. The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
cnycentral.com
14 fentanyl-related overdoses in 36 hours days before Christmas in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On December 22nd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon dedicated a portion of a planned briefing on winter weather to tell the community about 14 overdoses in 36 hours. "This isn't new, but this has been scattered throughout the community these aren't 14 overdoses just in one area," explained McMahon.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
iheartoswego.com
'Early Bird' Lions Loot Tickets Bought Before Feb. 1st Get Dozen Free Roses Featured
Anyone who purchases a Lions Loot Ticket in from now through Feb. 1 will receive a certificate for a dozen roses, announced club President Brett Tallents. The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each.
