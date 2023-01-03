ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Distributes ARPA Funding to Pathway of Hope Featured

The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families. Pathway...
informnny.com

Officials explain Jefferson County temporary homeless shelter changes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — What was intended to be a temporary homeless shelter in Jefferson County has kept its doors open through the new year. The emergency shelter, located at 137 Main Street in the City of Watertown, was first opened following a severe lake-effect snowstorm in mid-November. This provided shelter and resources to upwards of 30 individuals at times after over a dozen were relocated inside the facility from the Butler Pavilion in the downtown area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New health care for OCJ inmates

Oneida County has contracted with a new company, Wellpath, to provide health and dental care to inmates at the Oneida County jail. Oneida County chooses new health care provider for OCJ inmates. Oneida County has chosen a new health care provider for the inmates at the county jail.
localsyr.com

Cayuga County offering home lead check

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the month of January, the Cayuga County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program will offer no-cost home assessments to the residents of Cayuga County. This applies to those live in houses, apartments and mobile homes. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, any...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Owners of sick pets have limited options for care

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
AUBURN, NY
countryfolks.com

Madison SWCD recognize the many hands

HAMILTON, NY – “Many hands make light work.” It also rings true that these hands operate the many tools and machines that do the heavy lifting for implementing water quality practices on the ground and near streams. “Conservation practices don’t just happen in a vacuum. It takes...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
ROME, NY
WKTV

First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3

ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Homes at high risk of radon in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County has been reported as a high-risk radon county. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas. According to a member of the county's Board of Supervisors, about 40% of basements in Madison County homes have elevated levels. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water which can enter a building through any cracks or openings. The only way to know for sure if you have a radon problem in your home is to get it tested. All homes are vulnerable.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Jan. 31

VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Jan. 31 at the Turning Stone. The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
VERONA, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
AUBURN, NY
iheartoswego.com

'Early Bird' Lions Loot Tickets Bought Before Feb. 1st Get Dozen Free Roses Featured

Anyone who purchases a Lions Loot Ticket in from now through Feb. 1 will receive a certificate for a dozen roses, announced club President Brett Tallents. The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each.
FULTON, NY

