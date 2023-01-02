ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rajah.com

Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up

WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

Mercedes Varnado Thanks WWE Universe, Vince McMahon "Sasha Banks" & Others

Sasha Banks has people talking again. After recent headlines for filing a new trademark and other rumors leading many to believe "The Boss" is done with WWE and is headed to AEW and/or NJPW, she once again made some buzz with her social media appearance on Tuesday. Banks took to...
rajah.com

William Regal Starts Back With WWE This Week

"The Gentleman Villain" has returned to the WWE Universe. PWInsider.com is reporting that William Regal officially returns back to work for WWE at this week's television and live events. Regal, who just parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, previously worked for WWE for years as the WWE’s Director of Talent...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
rajah.com

Backstage News on Mercedes Varnado Joining AEW Later This Month; Reaction Within WWE

-- Mercedes Varnado, now known as Mercedes Mone and formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her return to the wrestling scene earlier today at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what was a poorly kept secret for the last few weeks. Banks' status on the North American wrestling scene remains a topic of uncertainty as she continues to be rumored to be the mystery partner of Saraya next week on Dynamite.
rajah.com

Shawn Michaels Talks How He Came Up With Certain Aspects Of His Match With Ric Flair At WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels spoke with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling Show on a number of topics such as how he came up with certain aspects of his match with Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 in the middle of the night and how he started writing all the thoughts he had in his head and knowing it was very important to both Ric Flair and himself he wanted it to be really special.
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2022 Moments (Video)

-- The Top 10 moments from the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, fresh content has been posted on the official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Names Top Heel During WWE's Biggest Boom Period In History

According to Jim Ross, the top heel performer in the company during their biggest boom period in the Attitude Era, was none other than Vince McMahon. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." sounded off on this subject with his thoughts. Featured below are some...
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Believes Lana Is Serious About Miro Returning To The WWE

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how there is something to the comments of former WWE Star Lana in regards to her husband and fellow former WWE Star Miro returning to the company down the road as she would just make it up since they are a married couple and they talk to each other quite a lot.
rajah.com

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser Talks About Possibly Working For AEW

Could Fred Rosser end up "#AllElite?" The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count at NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below...
rajah.com

Apollo Crews Reveals Which WWE Star Gave Him The Nigerian Royalty Character Idea

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how former WWE Champion Big E gave him the character idea of "The Nigerian Royalty" during their feud back in 2021. Apollo Crews said:
rajah.com

Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)

What did Jimmy Korderas think of the Monday Night Raw clash between defending Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and challenger Alexa Bliss?. Who better to ask than the former WWE official himself?. During the latest recording of his own Reffin' Rant, Jimmy critiqued the match, telling viewers:. “Look, last night’s...
rajah.com

WWE NXT Results (1/3/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

The NXT New Year's Evil 2023 "go-home show" has arrived!. 2023 kicks off for the black and gold brand tonight, as WWE NXT returns on the USA Network starting 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. On tap for the show is the...
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

Current Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Also Headed to Japan to Support Sasha Banks

-- Mercedes Varnado (aka Sasha Banks) makes her first public wrestling appearance tomorrow at the 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is expected that she will appear on camera at the very least with at least one more appearance or possibly even a match for sister promotion Stardom later this year. It was reported yesterday that Banks' most recent tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi) would be flying over to accompany Banks, though it wasn't clear if she would also be appearing on camera.
rajah.com

WWE Confirms Charlotte Flair For This Week's Friday Night SmackDown

You can officially pencil in "The Queen" for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of this week's two-hour WWE on FOX show, the company has announced the addition of the new SmackDown Women's Champion to the scheduled lineup. The announcement released by WWE states that fans will...

