Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After Suffering Cut During Alexa Bliss Attack On Raw (Photos)
"The EST of WWE" is "not okay" after the first WWE Monday Night Raw show of 2023. As seen during the show from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. on Monday night, the Raw Women's Champion was savagely attacked by a possessed Alexa Bliss. The attack saw Belair busted open and...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
Mercedes Varnado Thanks WWE Universe, Vince McMahon "Sasha Banks" & Others
Sasha Banks has people talking again. After recent headlines for filing a new trademark and other rumors leading many to believe "The Boss" is done with WWE and is headed to AEW and/or NJPW, she once again made some buzz with her social media appearance on Tuesday. Banks took to...
rajah.com
William Regal Starts Back With WWE This Week
"The Gentleman Villain" has returned to the WWE Universe. PWInsider.com is reporting that William Regal officially returns back to work for WWE at this week's television and live events. Regal, who just parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, previously worked for WWE for years as the WWE’s Director of Talent...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks About MMA/Wrestling Fans, How Much Brock Lesnar Helped Both Sports
How big of a role did Brock Lesnar play in the increase of fans in MMA and pro wrestling?. Eric Bischoff looked at this topic, as well as MMA and pro wrestling fans in general during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Featured below are some of the...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
rajah.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE's WrestleMania 39 Night 1 And Night 2 Events
WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and Night 2 Events on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and as of this writing, no matches, appearances or even special performances have been announced for both shows. According to WrestleTix, Night 1...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Mercedes Varnado Joining AEW Later This Month; Reaction Within WWE
-- Mercedes Varnado, now known as Mercedes Mone and formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her return to the wrestling scene earlier today at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what was a poorly kept secret for the last few weeks. Banks' status on the North American wrestling scene remains a topic of uncertainty as she continues to be rumored to be the mystery partner of Saraya next week on Dynamite.
rajah.com
Dave Bautista Recalls John Cena Getting Opportunities That He Didn't, Reveals Advice Steve Austin Gave Him
Dave Bautista recently spoke with the folks from GQ for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar reflected on he and John Cena both being top Superstars for the company, but notes he wasn't getting the same opportunities as Cena. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Talks How He Came Up With Certain Aspects Of His Match With Ric Flair At WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels spoke with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling Show on a number of topics such as how he came up with certain aspects of his match with Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 in the middle of the night and how he started writing all the thoughts he had in his head and knowing it was very important to both Ric Flair and himself he wanted it to be really special.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2022 Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, fresh content has been posted on the official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Names Top Heel During WWE's Biggest Boom Period In History
According to Jim Ross, the top heel performer in the company during their biggest boom period in the Attitude Era, was none other than Vince McMahon. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." sounded off on this subject with his thoughts. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Believes Lana Is Serious About Miro Returning To The WWE
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how there is something to the comments of former WWE Star Lana in regards to her husband and fellow former WWE Star Miro returning to the company down the road as she would just make it up since they are a married couple and they talk to each other quite a lot.
rajah.com
Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser Talks About Possibly Working For AEW
Could Fred Rosser end up "#AllElite?" The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count at NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Ronda Rousey Vlog, Xavier Woods Comments On Kenny Omega's Wrestle Kingdom Attire
-- Former Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has shared new footage on her official YouTube channel. Earlier today, the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' posted the following video, featuring fellow Smackdown Superstar Shayna Baszler:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, current WWE NXT Tag Team...
rajah.com
Apollo Crews Reveals Which WWE Star Gave Him The Nigerian Royalty Character Idea
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how former WWE Champion Big E gave him the character idea of "The Nigerian Royalty" during their feud back in 2021. Apollo Crews said:
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)
What did Jimmy Korderas think of the Monday Night Raw clash between defending Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and challenger Alexa Bliss?. Who better to ask than the former WWE official himself?. During the latest recording of his own Reffin' Rant, Jimmy critiqued the match, telling viewers:. “Look, last night’s...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (1/3/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
The NXT New Year's Evil 2023 "go-home show" has arrived!. 2023 kicks off for the black and gold brand tonight, as WWE NXT returns on the USA Network starting 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. On tap for the show is the...
rajah.com
Current Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Also Headed to Japan to Support Sasha Banks
-- Mercedes Varnado (aka Sasha Banks) makes her first public wrestling appearance tomorrow at the 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is expected that she will appear on camera at the very least with at least one more appearance or possibly even a match for sister promotion Stardom later this year. It was reported yesterday that Banks' most recent tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi) would be flying over to accompany Banks, though it wasn't clear if she would also be appearing on camera.
rajah.com
WWE Confirms Charlotte Flair For This Week's Friday Night SmackDown
You can officially pencil in "The Queen" for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of this week's two-hour WWE on FOX show, the company has announced the addition of the new SmackDown Women's Champion to the scheduled lineup. The announcement released by WWE states that fans will...
Comments / 0