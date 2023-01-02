WWE Hall of Famer "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels spoke with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling Show on a number of topics such as how he came up with certain aspects of his match with Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 in the middle of the night and how he started writing all the thoughts he had in his head and knowing it was very important to both Ric Flair and himself he wanted it to be really special.

2 DAYS AGO