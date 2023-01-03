Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse
CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Bills' Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
Former Arkansas NCAA tourney opponent's death, horrible night on Arkansas high school football field echoed forward in history in positive way
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
As NFL star Damar Hamlin suffers a cardiac arrest – the 4 signs you need to know
NFL star Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after being tackled during Monday night's game. Hamlin initially got up after the play and then collapsed onto the ground, with medics rushing onto the field to...
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
Donations to Bills' Damar Hamlin's Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
NFL fans reacted with an outpouring of donations to the Bill's Chasing M's Foundation after he was taken by ambulance from Buffalo's Monday night game in Cincinnati.
Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury
Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Stadium reaction after scary collapse from Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday game
Buffalo Bills safety, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, inducing worry and fear for fans watching at home and especially in the stadium.
Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury
The family of former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin released a statement for the first time since his injury.
