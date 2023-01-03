ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
The Comeback

Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
