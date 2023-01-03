ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres Pay Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin

The NHL's Buffalo Sabres paid an emotional yet triumphant tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday night. It was a show of support that manifested both on and off the ice, one that involved the number of their recovering Western New York brother. Hamlin is recovering in Cincinnati...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Start Browns Week With Seven Players Injured

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened preparation for the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 with eight injuries to report, all of which were players missing practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned three players the team will monitor throughout the week after suffering injuries, or re-injuring lingering issues against the Baltimore Ravens. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and cornerback James Pierre (concussion) were on that list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Eagles React to Damar Hamlin Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has spent the past day-and-a-half talking to his players, whether on the phone or in person, about the horrible scene that played out on Monday night involving Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and the need to restart his heart on the playing field after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Texans’ Lovie Smith On Damar Hamlin: ‘Life Is Bigger Than Football’

HOUSTON - In a somber, emotional tone, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shared his feelings and the emotions of his players in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest Monday night. The Texans returned to their routine Wednesday, doing their best to get back to...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Amani Oruwariye Does Not Feel Packers ‘Respect’ Lions

The Detroit Lions will be aware by the time Sunday Night Football kicks off what their playoff fate entails. If the Seattle Seahawks wind up victorious against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions playoff hopes will have been dashed, even before the first official snap of their nationally televised game.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay regarded as ‘logical’ destination for Sean Payton in 2023

Bruce Arians passed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Todd Bowles over the offseason with the hope that the franchise would be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future. Instead, the ship has been rocky throughout the 2022 season but the team was able to secure an NFC South title and a playoff berth with a win over Carolina last weekend.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

Plenty on the line tonight for both Bills and Bengals

The football world has but one game to watch tonight, and it’s the potentially-epic Monday Night Football showdown between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The game features elite players on both sides of the ball, headlined by MVP-candidate quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and will showcase two teams with excellent chances at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.
CINCINNATI, OH

