wfxrtv.com

Man rescued from Claytor Lake after kayak overturns

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man was saved after his kayak turned over in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon in Dublin. The Pulaski County Special Operations Team (PCSOT) says it received a call around 1:13 p.m. about a flipped-over kayak and a man in the lake. Officials say...
DUBLIN, VA
cbs19news

Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring. Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area...
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for man on the run in Craig Co.

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Craig County Sheriff is asking the community to lock their doors and cars as they search for a man that is currently on the run. Deputies say Ryan Birkman is wanted on multiple charges and escaped custody. They say he could be in the areas of Camp Mitchell or Craig City. The Sheriff says Birkman is not a danger but advises the community to lock their doors to avoid car thefts.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chase the Chill event helps residents keep warm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local knitters and crocheters have worked throughout the year to create hats, scarves, mittens and other items for anyone who may be cold and in need of some warmth. Thursday, January 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., the “Chase the Chill” event will have items...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Halifax County cleared

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this crash has been cleared. Drivers on US-58 westbound in Halifax County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. Authorities say it happened near Flint Rock Road, and as of 5:09 a.m., all west lanes are closed. Stay with 10...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person flown to hospital after injury in woods

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation

A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash

Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lane closed after a vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 south in Rockbridge County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 183 near Lexington, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the southbound left shoulder and lane are closed at this time....
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

