thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
Tennessee Titans players react to scary Damar Hamlin injury on Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, prompting the game to be suspended and prayers to flood in from teams and figures across the sports world. Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after collapsing following a tackle on Bengals receiver...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles React to Damar Hamlin Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has spent the past day-and-a-half talking to his players, whether on the phone or in person, about the horrible scene that played out on Monday night involving Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and the need to restart his heart on the playing field after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest: NFL says Bills-Bengals game won't be played this week
After postponing the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game Monday night following Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has informed both teams that the game will not be played this week. In a statement issued by the NFL, the league said that it continues...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and...
Wichita Eagle
Against Steelers, Browns Magic Number is 25
If the Cleveland Browns can find a way to put up 25 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are a virtual lock to win the game, finishing their season out on a 4-2 record under quarterback Deshaun Watson and a sweep of the Steelers which would hand them their first losing record under head coach Mike Tomlin.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Buffalo Sabres Pay Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin
The NHL's Buffalo Sabres paid an emotional yet triumphant tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday night. It was a show of support that manifested both on and off the ice, one that involved the number of their recovering Western New York brother. Hamlin is recovering in Cincinnati...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow On Consoling Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘We Tried To Do All We Could’
CINCINNATI — Leaders on offense and defense stepped to the podium on Wednesday evening—as quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive tackle DJ Reader discussed the Damar Hamlin medical situation. On top of his support for Hamlin and the family—Burrow described why he went up to hug Josh Allen in...
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
Wichita Eagle
Zac Taylor: Bengals Are ‘Moving Forward’ Not ‘Moving Past’ Damar Hamlin Tragedy
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke for the first time since Monday night's postponed game against the Buffalo Bills and had a lot to say. He began the press conference with an extended open praising first responders and sending prayers and well-wishes to the Hamlin family, Damar, the Bills, and others. Then he dove into what was said when he trotted across the field at Paycor Stadium after the ambulance took Damar Hamlin away.
Wichita Eagle
Colts, Texans Injury Report: Starting Defender’s Season is Over
For those reading this, you're probably ready for the Indianapolis Colts' season to be over mercifully. Hang in there; just one more game remains. The team was without its top four usual cornerbacks as the week of practice began on Wednesday ahead of the team's season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Stephon Gilmore (wrist) and Brandon Facyson (concussion) sat out while Kenny Moore II (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve, joining Isaiah Rodgers (knee) who was put on the list last week.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year
Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed returned to practice field Wednesday; Butker out with back spasms
Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed took a positive step in his recovery from a hip injury ahead of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Sneed, who didn’t practice Tuesday, was spotted at the Chiefs’ indoor field with his helmet on Wednesday. He went through stretching and conditioning during the portion of practice that was open to media.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Have Real Playoff Chances With Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a winner at quarterback. We've known that, right? But not everyone was open to admitting it. Now, even future Hall of Famers are admitting how good this rookie can be. And it doesn't need to end this week. There's something about Kenny Pickett that...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs activate receiver Mecole Hardman from NFL’s reserve/injured list: details here
After 21 days, the wait is finally over. The Chiefs on Wednesday activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the injured/reserve list to their 53-player roster. The move comes in advance of Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and with the postseason looming. Hardman practiced...
Wichita Eagle
Hamlin Father Meets Bills on Medical Progress ‘We Needed It’
That is the summation of a Wednesday virtual meeting between Damar Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, and the entire Buffalo Bills team, a session meant at least in part to "personally update everyone in attendance on his son,'' per a report. "Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making...
