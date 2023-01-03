ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
thecomeback.com

Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Eagles React to Damar Hamlin Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has spent the past day-and-a-half talking to his players, whether on the phone or in person, about the horrible scene that played out on Monday night involving Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and the need to restart his heart on the playing field after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Against Steelers, Browns Magic Number is 25

If the Cleveland Browns can find a way to put up 25 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are a virtual lock to win the game, finishing their season out on a 4-2 record under quarterback Deshaun Watson and a sweep of the Steelers which would hand them their first losing record under head coach Mike Tomlin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres Pay Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin

The NHL's Buffalo Sabres paid an emotional yet triumphant tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday night. It was a show of support that manifested both on and off the ice, one that involved the number of their recovering Western New York brother. Hamlin is recovering in Cincinnati...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Zac Taylor: Bengals Are ‘Moving Forward’ Not ‘Moving Past’ Damar Hamlin Tragedy

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke for the first time since Monday night's postponed game against the Buffalo Bills and had a lot to say. He began the press conference with an extended open praising first responders and sending prayers and well-wishes to the Hamlin family, Damar, the Bills, and others. Then he dove into what was said when he trotted across the field at Paycor Stadium after the ambulance took Damar Hamlin away.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Colts, Texans Injury Report: Starting Defender’s Season is Over

For those reading this, you're probably ready for the Indianapolis Colts' season to be over mercifully. Hang in there; just one more game remains. The team was without its top four usual cornerbacks as the week of practice began on Wednesday ahead of the team's season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Stephon Gilmore (wrist) and Brandon Facyson (concussion) sat out while Kenny Moore II (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve, joining Isaiah Rodgers (knee) who was put on the list last week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year

Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed returned to practice field Wednesday; Butker out with back spasms

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed took a positive step in his recovery from a hip injury ahead of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Sneed, who didn’t practice Tuesday, was spotted at the Chiefs’ indoor field with his helmet on Wednesday. He went through stretching and conditioning during the portion of practice that was open to media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Have Real Playoff Chances With Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a winner at quarterback. We've known that, right? But not everyone was open to admitting it. Now, even future Hall of Famers are admitting how good this rookie can be. And it doesn't need to end this week. There's something about Kenny Pickett that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed

Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs activate receiver Mecole Hardman from NFL’s reserve/injured list: details here

After 21 days, the wait is finally over. The Chiefs on Wednesday activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the injured/reserve list to their 53-player roster. The move comes in advance of Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and with the postseason looming. Hardman practiced...
Wichita Eagle

Hamlin Father Meets Bills on Medical Progress ‘We Needed It’

That is the summation of a Wednesday virtual meeting between Damar Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, and the entire Buffalo Bills team, a session meant at least in part to "personally update everyone in attendance on his son,'' per a report. "Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making...

