NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Houston Chronicle
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn's 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic...
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Grizzlies outwit, outplay Hornets
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies outwitted and outplayed the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Related story: Box score: Grizzlies 131, Hornets 107
Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the...
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Cavaliers vs. Suns: Live updates as Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland host Phoenix
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fresh off of a career performance on Monday, a lot of the focus in Wednesday’s game between the Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns will be on Donovan Mitchell. Understandably so, after the All-Star guard scored 71 points and set a new career-high and franchise record. Inside Donovan...
Houston Chronicle
Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets
Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the
Russell Westbrook injury delivers another blow to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a lengthy injury to Anthony Davis. It looks like Russell Westbrook might join him on the injured list. Westbrook played 11 minutes in the first half of the Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. After the halftime break, the team announced that he would not be returning to the contest due to a foot issue. He finished with two points on 1 of 8 shooting.
