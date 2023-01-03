ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans players react to scary Damar Hamlin injury on Monday Night Football

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, prompting the game to be suspended and prayers to flood in from teams and figures across the sports world.

Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after collapsing following a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported by an ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the only Level 1 trauma center in the area, according to ESPN.

Bills and Bengals players returned to the locker room before the game was suspended.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being."

Tennessee Titans players took to Twitter to voice their support and prayers for Hamlin, the Bills and their fans. Hamlin was a college teammate of Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver.

Here are some reactions to Hamlin's injury from Titans players.

Tennessee Titans player reactions to Damar Hamlin injury

THE SCHEDULE:NFL announces when Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars will play for AFC South title

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

