wach.com
Body of woman found in Lugoff donation bin identified, victim went missing in March
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's says it has identified the body of a woman found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. Officials say the person was identified as Lugoff native Lesley Lemoine, 47, who was reported missing since March 2022. The autopsy did...
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
kool1027.com
Body Found In Lugoff Identified
According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
wach.com
Cayce man accused of assaulting mother of his children still on the run
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Cayce Police are searching for a man wanted after he assaulted assaulted the mother of his children before steeling her mother's car. Officials are searching for 47-year-old John Tanner, who is wanted on third degree domestic violence and grand larceny valued at over $10,000. An...
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
wach.com
Harvest Hope and Serve & Connect bring help to families returning to Colony Apartments
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Nearly a week after residents in the Colony Apartments were forced to evacuate because of unsafe living conditions, most are back home. This comes after fire inspectors and officials with Dominion Energy investigated the units and declared them safe. Now, local non-profits are making sure...
wach.com
Conway man connected to 2 Fairfield County arsons arrested
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Conway man has been arrested after Fairfield County deputies connected him to two separate Arson investigations, officials said Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Hout was arrested after officials believe he started fires at a Winnsboro home and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company on January 3.
WIS-TV
Authorities find decomposed body behind hotel in Lugoff
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has more details in the investigation of a suspicious death out of Kershaw County. A body was found in a donation bin and authorities believe the body had been there for months. The discovery was made on New Year’s Eve behind the Camden West Inn,...
kool1027.com
Kershaw County Sheriff Updates Lugoff Donation Bin Case
On Monday, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan updated the case of the body found in Lugoff. Via their facebook page, they say information is still very limited. They say they are NOT withholding any information from the public. An unidentified body was located in a clothing donation bin at 850 Highway 1 South in Lugoff on Saturday morning. SLED crime scene investigators were called to process the bin and properly recover the body. The body appears to have been in the bin for months. They believe it is an adult female based on the clothing located on the body. Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday. The autopsy may give additional information but there will be a wait on lab work from the autopsy. Boan says, “I can assure you that your KCSO and coroner’s office investigators are thoroughly working this suspicious death. We will know more facts as the investigation moves forward. It is very early in the investigation. We are NOT ruling out anything at this time.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Female body found inside donation bin in South Carolina; homicide investigation underway
(CBS NEWS) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.
WIS-TV
7 years later, mother of murdered Richland Co. man still seeking justice
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been seven years since the murder of Adrian Silva, and the case remains unsolved. Silva died on Jan. 3, 2016 after being shot on his motorcycle while riding home from a party on Longreen Parkway. WIS spoke with Silva’s mother, Maudistine Hathaway on...
wach.com
Shooting at a Colleton St. apartment leaves one injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they're investigating a shooting at a Colleton Street apartment complex that left one person hospitalized. Officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Gable Oaks Apartments. One woman was injured inside her home and taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery.
Body Found Inside of South Carolina Donation Bin That Hadn't Been Emptied in Years
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is treating the case as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a donation bin in South Carolina. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin off of Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina. Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reports. Kershaw...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
West Columbia police searching for man who's been missing for days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days. Officers say 29-year-old Simon Manuel Gates was last seen on December 29, 2022. According to police, he was reported missing by a family member of January 2. Gates is 4...
Animal shelter in South Carolina seeks homes for more than 200 dogs, cats
The shelter has only 88 kennels, but currently there are 123 dogs and 85 cats available for adoption.
wach.com
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
