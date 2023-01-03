ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

kool1027.com

Body Found In Lugoff Identified

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
LUGOFF, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Cayce man accused of assaulting mother of his children still on the run

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Cayce Police are searching for a man wanted after he assaulted assaulted the mother of his children before steeling her mother's car. Officials are searching for 47-year-old John Tanner, who is wanted on third degree domestic violence and grand larceny valued at over $10,000. An...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Conway man connected to 2 Fairfield County arsons arrested

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Conway man has been arrested after Fairfield County deputies connected him to two separate Arson investigations, officials said Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Hout was arrested after officials believe he started fires at a Winnsboro home and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company on January 3.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Authorities find decomposed body behind hotel in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has more details in the investigation of a suspicious death out of Kershaw County. A body was found in a donation bin and authorities believe the body had been there for months. The discovery was made on New Year’s Eve behind the Camden West Inn,...
LUGOFF, SC
kool1027.com

Kershaw County Sheriff Updates Lugoff Donation Bin Case

On Monday, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan updated the case of the body found in Lugoff. Via their facebook page, they say information is still very limited. They say they are NOT withholding any information from the public. An unidentified body was located in a clothing donation bin at 850 Highway 1 South in Lugoff on Saturday morning. SLED crime scene investigators were called to process the bin and properly recover the body. The body appears to have been in the bin for months. They believe it is an adult female based on the clothing located on the body. Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday. The autopsy may give additional information but there will be a wait on lab work from the autopsy. Boan says, “I can assure you that your KCSO and coroner’s office investigators are thoroughly working this suspicious death. We will know more facts as the investigation moves forward. It is very early in the investigation. We are NOT ruling out anything at this time.”
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Shooting at a Colleton St. apartment leaves one injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they're investigating a shooting at a Colleton Street apartment complex that left one person hospitalized. Officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Gable Oaks Apartments. One woman was injured inside her home and taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery.
COLUMBIA, SC
People

Body Found Inside of South Carolina Donation Bin That Hadn't Been Emptied in Years

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is treating the case as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a donation bin in South Carolina. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin off of Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina.  Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reports.  Kershaw...
LUGOFF, SC
WSAV News 3

Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

