ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Scores

Lou. DuPont Manual 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 41. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night, January 6 at 11 p.m. NIC-10 BOYS SCORESHononegah 69 Belvidere 37Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39Boylan 79 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Porterville Recorder

Alabama St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-11) Plet 0-3 2-2 2, Doss 5-13 2-4 12, Reinhart 2-6 0-0 6, Curry 3-9 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 0-2 5, Harris 4-9 5-5 14, Milton 7-16 1-3 19, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-16 66. ALABAMA ST. (4-11) O'Neal 8-16 2-2 18, Posey 2-4 2-3 6,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker  Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
IOWA STATE
Lake Mills Leader

Boys basketball: Bender, Carrigan lead Lake Mills past Waterloo

WATERLOO—AJ Bender led all scorers with 21 points, Liam Carrigan chipped in 14 and Lake Mills beat host Waterloo 61-44 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 3. The L-Cats (5-4), who led 29-22 at halftime, made 10 3s. Ryan Horkan scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc. "In the second half, we played much better defense than we did in the first half," said...
LAKE MILLS, WI
Porterville Recorder

Lindenwood (Mo.) 67, UALR 62

LINDENWOOD (MO.) (7-9) Burrell 1-4 2-2 4, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 3-11 2-3 9, Childs 7-14 8-8 23, Tracey 0-2 1-2 1, Cole 8-10 0-1 21, Trimble 0-2 0-0 0, Lemovou 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 13-16 67. UALR (5-11) Beljan 5-7 1-2 11, Gardner...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wissports.net

Week 6 WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll

Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
KROC News

MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings

There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
MINNESOTA STATE
Argus Leader

Hamlin girls basketball jumps to Class A's top spot: high school basketball polls

Hamlin girls basketball jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in Class A following a close win over then-No. 1 St. Thomas More last week. Wagner also rose one spot to No. 2, with the rest of Class A girls basketball remaining perhaps the state's most competitive classification. Tea Area and Red Cloud — both undefeated — entered at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. The Titans topped Sioux Falls Jefferson in a cross-class matchup last week.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy