Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Lou. DuPont Manual 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 41. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night, January 6 at 11 p.m. NIC-10 BOYS SCORESHononegah 69 Belvidere 37Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39Boylan 79 […]
Porterville Recorder
Alabama St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-11) Plet 0-3 2-2 2, Doss 5-13 2-4 12, Reinhart 2-6 0-0 6, Curry 3-9 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 0-2 5, Harris 4-9 5-5 14, Milton 7-16 1-3 19, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-16 66. ALABAMA ST. (4-11) O'Neal 8-16 2-2 18, Posey 2-4 2-3 6,...
Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top centers
By Barry Poe Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. The final list focuses on the centers. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
Boys basketball: Bender, Carrigan lead Lake Mills past Waterloo
WATERLOO—AJ Bender led all scorers with 21 points, Liam Carrigan chipped in 14 and Lake Mills beat host Waterloo 61-44 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 3. The L-Cats (5-4), who led 29-22 at halftime, made 10 3s. Ryan Horkan scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc. "In the second half, we played much better defense than we did in the first half," said...
Porterville Recorder
Lindenwood (Mo.) 67, UALR 62
LINDENWOOD (MO.) (7-9) Burrell 1-4 2-2 4, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 3-11 2-3 9, Childs 7-14 8-8 23, Tracey 0-2 1-2 1, Cole 8-10 0-1 21, Trimble 0-2 0-0 0, Lemovou 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 13-16 67. UALR (5-11) Beljan 5-7 1-2 11, Gardner...
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball. Divine Savior Holy Angels 57, Brookfield Central 52. Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49. Wauwatosa East 60, Susssex Hamilton 39. Wauwatosa West 47, West Allis Hale 32. MILWAUKEE...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS HOCKEY Stevens Point 5, Wausau West 4 WAUSAU - The Warriors rallied from four goals down to force overtime, but the Panthers prevailed in the extra...
wissports.net
Week 6 WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll
Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings
There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
Hamlin girls basketball jumps to Class A's top spot: high school basketball polls
Hamlin girls basketball jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in Class A following a close win over then-No. 1 St. Thomas More last week. Wagner also rose one spot to No. 2, with the rest of Class A girls basketball remaining perhaps the state's most competitive classification. Tea Area and Red Cloud — both undefeated — entered at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. The Titans topped Sioux Falls Jefferson in a cross-class matchup last week.
Comments / 0