Illinois State

From record warmth to snowflakes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hopefully you got a chance to enjoy record highs in the mid 60s yesterday, because that warm air is now a distant memory. The weather system that brought the rain earlier this week is slowly departing from the region and we’ll see the chance for a few snowflakes on the backside of the weather maker. Colder air flowing into central Illinois will bring highs in the mid 30s today, with the chance for a flurries.
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Foggy, warm, and wet start to the work week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Happy New Year! This afternoon, we currently have a short wave of energy near the Iowa-Illinois border, and it is providing just enough energy to spark a few showers north of 74. Skies will remain mostly cloudy heading into the overnight hours and temperatures will be in the upper 30s low 40s. We expect fog to develop again late tonight and early tomorrow morning thanks to the excess moisture building into the region. I’d suggest adding a few extra minutes to your Monday morning commute to account for some slowdowns due to reduced visibility from patchy dense fog.
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrive late Monday evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Welcome to the first Monday of the New Year and we are starting off with a little bit of fog. There is the potential for a few slick spots Monday morning, but both Illinois and Iowa DOT are reporting seasonal roads. Monday will be damp...
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Bizarre Mannequin Floating on Mississippi River in Illinois Sparks Curiosity

So many questions come to mind. Why is it there? Who did this? Where did it come from? A photo is worth a thousand words and thankfully someone snapped a picture to prove they witnessed a truly bizarre event. This is something you would never expect to see floating along any river. It's certainly sparked speculation and intrigue among local residents.
Gas Prices Up In Illinois

Gas prices are creeping back up in Illinois. Triple AAA says the current average price for a gallon of gas is around three-dollars-and-30-cents. That is around eight cents more than last week.
DuPage County Reports Death of Child Due to Flu; 3rd Pediatric Death in Illinois This Season

A child died from flu complications just before the Christmas holiday weekend in DuPage County, health officials revealed Wednesday. The DuPage County Health Department reported an adolescent died at some point during the week that ended on Dec. 24, marking the county's first pediatric flu death so far this season and the third such death in Illinois, according to the state's health department.
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?

If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
