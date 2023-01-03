ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 1

Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
2d ago

I love how they always say how they are so surprised it happened in their neighborhood 🤦‍♂️…but all the cameras are right in YOUR neighborhood….!!!!!

KTLA

$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
LA VERNE, CA
KTLA.com

Police arrest 24-year-old man in Echo Park hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries. On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez

WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested following stabbing spree in Irvine

A man was arrested during an alleged stabbing spree in Irvine on Tuesday.  One person is hospitalized after police say they were stabbed at the Heritage Plaza shopping center near Culver and Walnut around 12:23 p.m. Irvine Police say the suspect, Ricardo De La Riva, 43, was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontations involving […]
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between Dec. 1 to Dec. 9

The following incidents were reported between Dec. 1 to Dec. 9 12/1 Grand theft An estimated $3,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from the Mobil Gas Station on Heathercliff Road. The victim reviewed the footage and said they saw two suspects enter the trailer, grab the box of cigarettes and run north and out of […] The post The following incidents were reported between Dec. 1 to Dec. 9 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
IRVINE, CA
signalscv.com

$2.5k of liquor stolen, suspects outstanding

Three men stole $2,500 worth of liquor in Valencia on Monday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service regarding a grand theft that occurred at approximately 8 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on McBean Parkway in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

