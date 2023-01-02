ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

GOBankingRates

How To Land a High-Paying Remote Job

There was a time just a few short years ago when remote jobs that paid big money were few and far between. The pandemic changed all that, and today employees can make good money working remotely and...
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Lite 98.7

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TechCrunch

Burned by layoffs, tech workers are rethinking risk

Over the past few months, thousands of employees from Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Amazon, DoorDash and countless other companies that don’t have the privilege of being household names are back on the job market. A job market that includes hiring freezes, salary cuts and a general malaise that industry experts warn won’t be over this year.
TheStreet

The Cities Where Home Values Are Rising The Fastest

The past five years have seen some pretty dramatic flip-flopping when it comes to real estate prices. After years of growth, demand for certain large cities dipped briefly during the pandemic as many looked toward the less-dense suburbs before climbing back up again as infection cases and restrictions eased. Cities...
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Atlanta Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
ATLANTA, GA
nextbigfuture.com

Canada Has More Population Than California

Statistics Canada reports total population growth increased by 776,217 people in the first nine months of 2022. Between October 1, 2021 and October 1, 2022, Canada added 865,882 people – increasing the total population from 38.43 million to 39.29 million people. If the same or higher growth rate is also seen in 2023, Canada could potentially reach the 40 million population milestone by this time next year. The country reached its last major population milestone in 1998 when it reached 30 million. California’s population is 39,029,342 in July 2022. This was a decline of more than 113-thousand since July 2021 and down more than a half-million people since July 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE

